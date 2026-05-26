Kindiki to critics: You are no angels either

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Msambweni, Kwale County during the l aunch of the Magaoni- Masindeni last mile power project on May 26, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, on Tuesday, May 26, dismissed criticism from opposition leaders, accusing them of failing to improve the lives of Kenyans when they previously served in government.

Speaking during a development tour in Kwale County, Kindiki said some opposition figures were now criticising the Kenya Kwanza administration despite having held senior positions in past governments.

“Those in opposition lecturing us now on how best to run the affairs of the country are not angels who have just fallen from the skies. They occupied high positions in government, including the position I currently occupy. They have nothing to show for their time in office. They should hold their horses and give us an opportunity to transform this country,” said Kindiki.

The DP accused the leaders, whose names he withheld, of neglecting development projects while in office, saying they failed to improve infrastructure and basic services in areas such as Mwadimu in Kwale County.

His remarks came a day after former President Uhuru Kenyatta criticised President William Ruto during a Jubilee Party delegates meeting in Kiambu County.

Uhuru on Monday accused the current administration of ignoring the struggles facing Kenyans amid rising economic hardships and fuel shortages.

But Kindiki defended the government’s record, saying voters would judge leaders based on their performance ahead of the 2027 General Election. “It is the work done for wananchi that will defend leaders, not rhetoric,” he said.

Fair 2027 polls

The deputy president also assured Kenyans that the 2027 elections would be free and fair, dismissing claims that the vote could be manipulated.

“It is the people of Kenya who decide their leaders,” he said, adding that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission would safeguard the will of voters.

He also defended the ongoing national identification card registration exercise, saying the process would remain free and non-discriminatory.

During the tour, Kindiki highlighted several development projects in Kwale and the Coast region. He said the government was connecting 15,300 households to electricity in Kwale County for Sh1.8 billion to improve security and education.

The government is also investing Sh2.6 billion in the construction of the Shimoni fishing port to boost the blue economy and deep-sea fishing.

He added that the government planned to purchase land from absentee landlords and issue title deeds to local residents in a bid to address the long-standing squatter problem in the region.