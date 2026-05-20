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Kabondo Kasipul MP slams Orengo over remarks against Wanga

By Elvis Ogina | May. 20, 2026
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Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara during a sitting of the National Assembly Committee on Education at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on February 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara has criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo over remarks against Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, saying they demeaned the integrity of women leaders.

Obara said Orengo’s utterances are not only disrespectful, but also undermine the dignity, equality and progress of women in leadership and in society at large.

“As a nation, we have made significant strides in advancing gender equality and empowering women to take their rightful place in leadership. These gains must never be eroded by careless, derogatory and misogynistic attacks. Women leaders are elected and entrusted by the people to serve with honor, and they deserve respect, not ridicule,” she said.

“I strongly condemn these remarks and call upon all leaders, men and women alike, to uphold the values of respect, inclusivity and dignity in public discourse. Leadership must be anchored in integrity, not in the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes or the silencing of women’s voices,” she added.

The MP called on the people of Kabondo Kasipul constituency and Kenyans, to reject divisive rhetoric and firmly defend the dignity of women.

“Our democracy thrives when all voices are respected and when women are empowered to lead without fear of harassment or intimidation,” she said.

Obara reaffirmed her commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution, gender equality and ensuring that leadership remains a platform for service, not abuse.

The Siaya governor who made the remarks on Monday during a tour of Homa Bay, has responded to critics, saying the comments should be viewed within the wider context of the political discourse.

“I think those comments should remain where they are, and you look back to what other people have said,” Orengo said. 

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MP Eve Obara Governor James Orengo Governor Gladys Wanga Gender Equality
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