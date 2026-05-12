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All eyes on IEBC as campaigns close ahead of Emurua Dikirr by-election

By Peter Kipkemoi | May. 12, 2026
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DCP Candidate Vincent Rotich makes his final pitch at Changina trading center near Emurua Dikirr town on May 11, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

Campaigns for Emurua Dikirr by-election — characterised by widespread tension and fierce political rivalry between UDA and DCP parties — concluded on Tuesday, 48 hours before polls open on Thursday.

Five candidates will contest in the by-election, which was triggered by the death of MP Johana Ngeno in a helicopter crash.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the candidates are David Keter, also known as Dollarline, of UDA; Vincent Rotich (DCP), Desma Cherono (PNU), Rotick Kiprono (Republican Liberty Party), and Gideon Koech of the National Vision Party (NVP).

However, the by-election is being perceived as a political battle between President William Ruto and former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, the two front-runners made their final appeals to voters at separate rallies that drew large crowds.

Addressing a rally at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School, Keter who was accompanied by Narok Deputy Governor Tamalinye Kiprono, dismissed DCP as a tribal political party that promotes divisive politics.

"We know what the DCP party leader has been propagating. In Emurua Dikirr, we want unity among communities, and we are not ready to be divided along ethnic lines," he said.

He pledged to unify the communities within the constituency, emphasising that the late Ngeno stood for unity and development.

The remarks were echoed by the Deputy Governor, who said, “We have made a U-turn, and we are now behind David Keter.”

UDA candidate David Keter alias Dollarine (right) during a rally at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School on May 11, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

DCP candidate Rotich addressed the final rally in Changina, a few kilometres from Emurua Dikirr town, where he promised to improve service delivery.

“This time it’s our turn. We will take this parliamentary seat and deliver services, because residents are tired of false promises,” he said.

Former Deputy President and DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua also addressed the rally via phone. “People of Emurua Dikirr, I greet you. I urge you to vote for our young man Vincent Rotich so he can come and serve you,” Gachagua said.

Earlier, Naiyanoi Ng’eno, widow of the late Emurua Dikirr MP, met youth from the area at her Mogondo home and urged them to maintain peace during the election period. 

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Emurua Dikirr By-election UDA And DCP IEBC President William Ruto
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