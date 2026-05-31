Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Govt reveals over 10,500 child protection cases across Kenya in 15 months

By David Njaaga | May. 31, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

More than 10,500 child protection cases have been recorded in Kenya in 15 months, including nearly 2,000 abductions, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has disclosed.

Mwaura said the figures, drawn from the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), cover the period between January 2025 and March 2026.

Of the 10,581 cases recorded, abandonment accounted for the largest share at 6,820, followed by 1,952 abductions, 1,636 missing children and 173 trafficking cases.

About 2,328 children, equivalent to 22pc of all cases, remain unaccounted for despite rescue operations and family reunifications resolving the majority of cases, according to the CPIMS data.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of reported cases, followed by Nakuru, Kakamega, Homa Bay and Kiambu counties.

National Police Service (NPS) Spokesman Michael Muchiri, however, said official police records do not support assertions of an unprecedented surge, with authorities recording 754 missing children cases in 2025 and 1,276 in 2024.

Muchiri attributed heightened public alarm to social media activity and greater awareness rather than a sharp rise in actual incidents.

The NPS figures, however, cover only missing children, while the CPIMS captures a broader range of cases, including abandonment, abductions and trafficking, making a direct comparison difficult.

"The government unequivocally condemns these heinous acts involving the abduction, murder and abuse of children, which undermine the safety and well-being of our communities," said Mwaura.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hannah Cheptumo chaired a multi-agency meeting on May 25, bringing together the NPS, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR) and the Council of Governors to strengthen child protection systems.

Key measures discussed included operationalising a National Child Protection Command Centre, improving intelligence sharing and expanding psychosocial and rehabilitation services.

Children Advisory Committees have been established across counties and sub-counties under Sections 54 and 55 of the Children Act, 2022.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chair Faith Odhiambo warned that the Penal Code provides for life imprisonment for kidnappers and urged the DCI and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to pursue urgent investigations and full prosecutions.

"I want to see DCI and DPP match that seriousness with urgent investigations and full prosecutions, not just press releases," said Odhiambo.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Child Protection Missing Children KNCHR Kenya Isaac Mwaura
.

Latest Stories

How Ruto's administration can unleash Singapore's magic
How Ruto's administration can unleash Singapore's magic
Opinion
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo
26 mins ago
School fires: Time for parents to take matters into their own hands
Opinion
By Editorial
26 mins ago
Why customer experience is extremely important in banking
Opinion
By Caroline Makena
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto dismisses opposition, vows easy victory in 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 26 mins ago
Ruto dismisses opposition, vows easy victory in 2027
Day Nairobi city was taken over by North London
By Robert Abong'o 26 mins ago
Day Nairobi city was taken over by North London
Coffee farmers reap rewards from reforms and new export markets
By Amos Kiarie 26 mins ago
Coffee farmers reap rewards from reforms and new export markets
Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises
By Boniface Gikandi and Bernard Lusigi 6 hrs ago
Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved