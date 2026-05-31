Govt reveals over 10,500 child protection cases across Kenya in 15 months

Audio By Vocalize

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

More than 10,500 child protection cases have been recorded in Kenya in 15 months, including nearly 2,000 abductions, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has disclosed.

Mwaura said the figures, drawn from the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), cover the period between January 2025 and March 2026.

Of the 10,581 cases recorded, abandonment accounted for the largest share at 6,820, followed by 1,952 abductions, 1,636 missing children and 173 trafficking cases.

About 2,328 children, equivalent to 22pc of all cases, remain unaccounted for despite rescue operations and family reunifications resolving the majority of cases, according to the CPIMS data.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of reported cases, followed by Nakuru, Kakamega, Homa Bay and Kiambu counties.

National Police Service (NPS) Spokesman Michael Muchiri, however, said official police records do not support assertions of an unprecedented surge, with authorities recording 754 missing children cases in 2025 and 1,276 in 2024.

Muchiri attributed heightened public alarm to social media activity and greater awareness rather than a sharp rise in actual incidents.

The NPS figures, however, cover only missing children, while the CPIMS captures a broader range of cases, including abandonment, abductions and trafficking, making a direct comparison difficult.

"The government unequivocally condemns these heinous acts involving the abduction, murder and abuse of children, which undermine the safety and well-being of our communities," said Mwaura.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hannah Cheptumo chaired a multi-agency meeting on May 25, bringing together the NPS, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR) and the Council of Governors to strengthen child protection systems.

Key measures discussed included operationalising a National Child Protection Command Centre, improving intelligence sharing and expanding psychosocial and rehabilitation services.

Children Advisory Committees have been established across counties and sub-counties under Sections 54 and 55 of the Children Act, 2022.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chair Faith Odhiambo warned that the Penal Code provides for life imprisonment for kidnappers and urged the DCI and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to pursue urgent investigations and full prosecutions.

"I want to see DCI and DPP match that seriousness with urgent investigations and full prosecutions, not just press releases," said Odhiambo.