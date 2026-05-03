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Gachagua defends Uhuru, urges end to attacks by Kenya Kwanza leaders

By Mike Kihaki | May. 3, 2026
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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua at the PCEA Illasit Church in Kajiado South, Kajiado County. [Gachagua, Facebook]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned leaders within the ruling coalition against attacking retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, insisting he retains the right to participate in national discourse.

Speaking at a PCEA church service in Illasit, Kajiado South, Gachagua criticised what he termed as sustained verbal attacks on Kenyatta by Kenya Kwanza leaders, saying retirement does not strip a leader of constitutional freedoms.

“The former president has a right to comment on national issues. Retirement from office does not mean his mind is retired,” Gachagua said, defending Kenyatta’s continued engagement in politics.

He urged the former Head of State not to withdraw from public life, warning that history would judge him harshly if he remained silent during a critical period.

“Do not be intimidated. You are a Kenyan and a senior citizen with a constitutional right to express yourself,” he said.

Gachagua also signalled openness to seeking Kenyatta’s support in the future, while maintaining that opposition leaders are currently capable of organising themselves.

“If we realise we have been overwhelmed, we will call upon President Kenyatta to assist us to fix this country. But for now, we can handle it,” he added.

At the same time, Gachagua reaffirmed the opposition’s commitment to field a single presidential candidate in the next General Election, despite multiple leaders declaring individual ambitions.

He dismissed claims of disunity, saying the current phase allows aspirants to build their political bases ahead of eventual consensus talks.

“Our objective to have one single presidential candidate still stands. Individual declarations do not undermine that commitment,” he said.

Gachagua emphasised that no single individual would determine the choice of a joint candidate, downplaying suggestions that he could emerge as a kingmaker.

“I cannot be the deciding factor. If it will not be me, we will support each other to remove the current regime,” he said, while expressing confidence in his own bid.

Kenya’s opposition has remained fragmented since the 2022 General Election that brought President William Ruto to power, with ongoing efforts to form alliances ahead of the next polls.

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Related Topics

Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta Ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua Kenya Kwanza Government
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