Political storm in Coast as revamped Kadu Asili joins United Opposition team

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Kadu Asili party leader Mudzo Nzili addresses the Press in Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The recent rebranding of Kadu Asili and unveiling of veteran trade unionist Mudzo Nzili as party leader has caused a storm in the Coast political scene.

Nzili who is former vocal national chairman of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) recently joined the United Opposition campaign trail and vowed to remove President William Ruto from power at the ballot.

His party, which has been in existence since 2006, has now become a third political force in the Coast region dominated by ODM for 20 years and in recent years witnessing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) making inroads.

With President Ruto ordering PAA leaders to back UDA, political pundits say Kadu Asili saw a gap in the Coast political landscape and hence its recent revamping.

Apart from Mr Nzili, Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Democratic for the Citizens Party (DCP) counterpart Rigathi Gachagua who last weekend campaigned in Coast are also banking on vocal Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako to solidify the Coast support base. Mwashako and Ali are aspiring to be governors in Taita Taveta and Mombasa counties respectively.

Mombasa lawyer and former Shirikisho Party of Kenya (SPK) secretary general Aboubakar Yusuf argued that Kadu Asili was motivated to rebrand and reposition itself ahead of the 2027 general election because there is no strong Coast-based political party after President Ruto ordered PAA to halt its activities this year.

“There is a gap because there is no strong political party from the Coast region after PAA stopped its political programmes. Kadu Asili has come in to fill the gap and hopes to galvanise support of the residents ahead of 2027,” he stated. PAA was founded by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

According to Yusuf, Kadu Asili now seeks to revive the rallying call that Coast residents have their own party and is seizing the opportunity to prepare for a coalition arrangement ahead of the next polls.

However, he cautioned that Nzili and his team face a daunting task because of lack of resources and that top political leaders including Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, his Sports and Creative Economy counterpart Salim Mvurya and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro have been shunning parties with roots from the region.

“Historically, parties formed in the Coast region have not done well because of lack of resources and being shunned by charismatic leaders from the region. Kadu Asili may face opposition right from the Coast region,” he noted.

In an interview, Nzili explained that he was planning for a formal meeting with the united opposition leaders to agree on terms of engagement after joining them in their Coast campaign last weekend.

“We greeted and knew one another in the recent campaign but I am going to have an official meeting with the united opposition leaders on the terms of engagement and Kadu Asili board of directors will be present,” he explained.

Nzili promised to transform Kadu Asili into a party with a national outlook just like Knut which had 110 branches countrywide when he left as national chairman.

“A political party must have support in at least 24 counties and the Coast region has only six counties. In a couple of days, Kadu Asili will comply with all requirements under the Political Parties Act and we will roll out a countrywide outreach programme,” he stated.

He challenged Coast politicians to join the party accusing President Ruto of attempting to make Kenya a one-party state by crippling political parties like he did for PAA.

Nzili is a former primary school teacher who was elected Kwale Knut executive secretary consecutively for 26 years from 1986 and later became assistant national secretary in 2011 and acting secretary general in 2012 before being elected national chairman in 2014.

Once an ally of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nzili also served as national chairman of the National Irrigation Board (NIB).

Speaking during the launch of the new team at a Mombasa hotel fortnight ago, Nzili said the party will work with like-minded parties and field candidates for all positions except the presidency.

He termed the moment as a new beginning and a new phase of leadership in the party, pledging to take the party to the grassroots with the planned opening of offices across Kenya.

Nzili took issue with President Ruto administration saying that Kenyans are disappointed that the national security organs are serving the interests of influential individuals in government.

He said the party leadership will endeavour to observe the national values and principles of governance as enshrined under Article 10 of the Constitution.

“Kenyans are disappointed that national security organs today do not act as required under Article 239 of the Kenya Constitution 2010,” he noted.

New Kadu Asili secretary general Mr Daniel Baha Nguma said the party has embarked on a comprehensive rebranding process so as to win seats in Coast and across Kenya.

He said the party was in a moment of reflection, bold decision-making and strategic repositioning after consultation with members across the country.

“Our rebrand reflects a party that is closer to the people, especially the youth, women and marginalised communities who are the backbone of this nation,” he said.

He added, “This is a bottom-up movement. We are not building a party for elections only- we are building a permanent platform for citizen voice and participation.”

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) deputy party leader Matano Chengo who attended the launch warned President Ruto against killing political parties saying that he will not manage to do so for Kadu Asili.

“President Ruto has killed PAA and now he is in the process of killing ODM. But we are telling him that he will not manage to kill Kadu Asili,” Chengo warned.

He said it was undemocratic for President Ruto to force political parties to fold up so that he could strengthen his UDA ahead of the 2027 general election.

Two months ago, President Ruto called the PAA leadership under Senate speaker Amason Kingi and asked them to shelve their political activities and join the UDA campaigns.

Kingi who is the party leader, his secretary general and Ganze MP Kenneth Kazungu Tungule, Kinango MP Gonzi Rai and Rabai MP Kenga Mupe have all joined the UDA campaign trail in the Coast region that is headed by CS Mvurya and UDA secretary general Hassan Omar.

Until the 2022 General Election, ODM was the dominant political party in the Coast region while PAA had three MPs and several MCAs.

Nzili said Kenyans, particularly the youthful population, are demanding accountability and inclusivity in all areas of leadership and expressed concern that the independence of commissions and independent offices was frequently being curtailed by the government.

He regretted that Kenyans are experiencing rising cost of living and that the recent increase in fuel prices will add to the economic hardships.

He said Kenyans are also not comfortable with the delayed and insufficient funding and capitation in all education institutes.

Nzili said they were concerned as a party about the cost of fuel but said he would not immediately join the planned street protests before consultation with the party leadership.

A section of the Coast people’s parliament has welcomed the decision to rebrand Kadu Asili to compete with ODM and UDA, which are fronted by President William Ruto.

The Bunge La Mwananchi officials and members said Kadu Asili will now fill the gap after the president deliberately crippled PAA which was under his Kenya Kwanza fold to promote UDA.

Coast Bunge La Mwananchi secretary general Benjamin Wafula who attended Kadu Asili rebranding forum, said the move will give the united opposition the impetus to challenge President Ruto.

“We are opposed to the crippling of political parties by President Ruto. He killed PAA and is now in the process of destroying ODM to make his re-election easier. This is undemocratic and hence we welcome the revival of Kadu Asili,” he said.