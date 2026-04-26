Ruto declares war on drug abuse

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President William Ruto arrive at Presbyterian Teachers’ College Rubate, Tharaka Nithi County on April 26, 2026 . [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

President William Ruto has announced a renewed national campaign against drug and alcohol abuse, warning that the growing crisis poses a serious threat to Kenya’s youth and the country’s future.

Speaking during a church service at Presbyterian Teachers’ College Rubate, the President said his administration was prepared to take decisive action to curb substance abuse and protect the next generation.

“We have to do whatever it takes. We have a clear plan to make sure that we save our children and the next generation from drug abuse and alcohol abuse,” Ruto said.

He described substance abuse as a national menace that requires a coordinated and collective response, urging leaders, families, religious institutions, and government agencies to work together rather than assign blame.

“It is a menace in our nation, and it is our responsibility as leaders to all of us, without finger-pointing to work together. As parents, as church leaders, as policymakers, and as government, we must support one another,” he said.

The President struck a conciliatory tone toward young people battling addiction, emphasizing the need for support, rehabilitation, and guidance instead of condemnation.

“We do not blame our children. We will find a way to support them and work with them so that they can build the future of our nation,” he said.

Ruto framed his approach as solution-oriented leadership, insisting that the fight against substance abuse must focus on practical interventions rather than political blame games.

“Leadership is not about finger pointing or looking at somebody to blame but seeking for solutions to problems facing the citizens. I decided that I will not be one to complain but on the forefront on getting solutions to the problems that are facing us,” he said.

The President linked the anti-drug campaign to his broader push for national unity, arguing that collective action is essential in addressing social challenges and driving development.

“That is why I will make it my responsibility, business and calling to bring all Kenyans together,” he said.

Ruto also defended the formation of the broad-based government, saying it was designed to promote inclusivity by bringing together supporters and former political rivals.

“I formed the broad-based government to bring all Kenyans together, including those who did not vote for me, because the will of God is for all of us to be united,” he said.

He added that unity is key to achieving sustainable development and lasting peace.

“My plan and intent is to unite all Kenyans as we plan development for Kenyans and to bring peace in the country,” he said.

“Changing the livelihood of Kenyans and playing politics are two different things altogether. If you continue politicking, it has a lot of noise and you might get mixed up. Our mission is focused on the next generation of Kenya.”