Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nearly 500 confirmed cases in Africa Ebola outbreak: WHO

By AFP | Jun. 6, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) doctors wearing personal protective equipment move through the isolated red zone to monitor patients, provide medical care in Munigi on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

Nearly 500 Ebola cases have now been confirmed in the deadly outbreak raging in  Africa, a WHO overview showed Saturday, amid mounting concern over the swelling scale of the epidemic.

In its daily update on the situation, the World Health Organization tallied 452 confirmed cases, including 82 deaths, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the outbreak was declared three weeks ago.

In neighbouring Uganda, meanwhile, it counted 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

The total of 471 cases and 84 deaths, based on numbers reported by the DRC and Ugandan governments, marked a hike of 100 cases and 20 deaths from a day earlier.

The increase came amid warnings that the outbreak, which the WHO has declared an international public health emergency, could eventually swell to become the largest on record.

A top official at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that models indicated that without strong public health interventions, the current outbreak risked rivalling the scale of the 2014 West Africa epidemic, which saw over 28,000 cases and more than 11,000 deaths.

"That scale is possible," said Jason Asher, director of CDC's Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics, during a press briefing.

Ebola, which is spread through close contact and bodily fluids, has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.

The current outbreak was declared on May 15 in northeastern DR Congo, but the virus is believed to have spread under the radar for some time beforehand.

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the rare Bundibugyo species of Ebola behind the outbreak.

The WHO and the African CDC on Friday launched a $518-million plan to battle the outbreak over the next six months, focusing among other things on boosting surveillance, laboratory testing and infection prevention.

"The outbreak is moving fast, and we are still playing catch-up," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

"We need to stop the outbreak where it is, support countries that are responding today, and ensure that neighbouring countries are ready to detect and act quickly if cases appear," he said.

"This is a serious outbreak and its one we know how to stop but we need to move fast and together."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ebola Outbreak in Africa World Health Organisation (WHO) Ebola death toll at 82
.

Latest Stories

Governor hopefuls chart their own path ahead of 2027 contest
Governor hopefuls chart their own path ahead of 2027 contest
Coast
By Patrick Beja
2 hrs ago
Sky high presidency: Ruto gobbles up millions in foreign travels amid budget deficits
National
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
The airborne President
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The airborne President
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The airborne President
How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy
House helps, farm workers set for higher pay under new laws
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
House helps, farm workers set for higher pay under new laws
Sky high presidency: Ruto gobbles up millions in foreign travels amid budget deficits
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Sky high presidency: Ruto gobbles up millions in foreign travels amid budget deficits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved