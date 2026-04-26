Nyanza professionals embark on voter registration drive

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IEBC officials during voter registration in Kurus town, Kirinyaga County. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

With days remaining before the voter registration window closes, a group of professionals from Nyanza has deployed call centre agents to reach out to eligible voters across the four counties.

The agents are specifically targeting individuals who already possess national IDs but have not yet registered as voters, as well as those who are eligible to acquire IDs.

Current estimates indicate that more than 1.4 million eligible residents in the region are yet to enlist, raising concerns about potential low voter participation in the 2027 General Election.

The initiative comes amid fears of possible voter apathy in the 2027 elections following the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The outreach efforts aim to address the challenges by encouraging timely registration and greater civic engagement.

According to the latest data from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as at April 23, 2026, 33,295 new voters had registered from Siaya county,37,090 in Kisumu county, 39, 770 in Homabay county, and 37,004 in Migori county.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa, noted that about 80,000 identity cards remain uncollected across the region, with a significant number of residents not yet registered as voters.

The professional group has set up four call centres, each representing the Nyanza counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori.

Through this initiative, backed by the national government, they are able to track the process from the ID registration to the voter registration process.

Diana Onyango is a young professional and one of the call centre agents whose role is mostly to call those with IDs to register as voters.

She said they, face challenges because some people are not willing to embrace the voter registration crusade.

"In the system, we have a slot for those who are already compliant, those who lack information about the ongoing voter registration, and also those who are not interested. Some of those we contact are claiming they are no longer interested in registering as voters since the late Raila will not be on the ballot," explained Ms Onyango.

Eng Fredrick Owino, a member of the professional group, said that after the closure of the voter registration process, they will launch a drive for ID registration.

"We want to urge our people to continue registering as voters even as we continue to mop all the more than 1.2 unregistered voters in our region. We are also looking for the other one million who are eligible for IDs but are yet to register," said Owino.

He clarified that this is not a political campaign but a way to give empower the people to make electoral decisions.

Benard Adhiambo from Alego Usonga constituency in Siaya county, who is part of the professionals group, claimed that they are using the latest scientific models to push for civic sensitization.

Adhiambo said data from the four Nyanza counties, indicates that 1.2 million people with IDs are yet to register as voters.

"We are working closely with the NGAO team, and we have shared with them our data. We are working with this team up to the Nyumba Kumi level. The NGAO team, as we speak, is also doing a door-to-door campaign because they have an elaborate system of knowing each and every person," he said.

He noted that at their established call centre, they have also received good results from those they have managed to reach out to.

"About 39 per cent of the people we have called over the phone through our call centre agents are willing to register as voters, while some are willing to get IDs. In our call centre, we have developed tools for tracking ID registration, tools for data, and tools for determining pace line. We establish that about 800,000 as of yesterday, in those four counties have reached the age of acquiring IDs but are yet to register," he noted.

He urged the political class to join them and drive more people to join the push to ensure more residents enlist as voters.