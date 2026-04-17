Mwangaza is out to dilute UDA's two-term campaign in Meru

Audio By Vocalize

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. [File, Standard]

As Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and MPs from Meru try to advocate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) quest for re-election, former Governor Kawira Mwangaza stands in the way as a major obstacle.

As UA-allied MPs in Meru seek President William Ruto's re-election in the county, Mwangaza has emerged as a major opponent of the campaign and has diluted that quest.

Ms Mwangaza, who is still a popular figure in Meru, especially now that many residents express their dissatisfaction with the Ruto administration, is now Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) leader and has vowed the outfit will sponsor candidates for all elective seats, save for the presidency

However, she has said the party will not work with those who supported her impeachment.

Mwangaza claimed that her ouster by the County Assembly was funded by her political opponents, and that the country's top leadership (State House) supported it.

President Ruto has in the past said the county's leadership was now back in good hands after Governor Isaac Mutuma took over from Mwangaza.

During a visit last year, President Ruto, who was accompanied by DP Kindiki and Meru MPs, said: "There was a problem in Meru. But by the grace of God, the court has spoken, and we have a new Governor."

He was referring to the high court decision against Mwangaza, which made her vacate office.

She has escalated it to the Court of Appeal.

During his development visit, Ruto said the Meru cannot achieve any development when leaders are not united.

Mwangaza said the recent revelation by former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi that he and other Meru leaders raised Sh100 million to fund her impeachment had vindicated her assertion that the Meru MCAs were misused to oust her from office.

During well-attended charity-cum political meetings she convenes weekly in different parts of Meru, Mwangaza has been asking the people not to re-elect the MPs campaigning for the two terms that Ruto and Kindiki, and themselves, are asking for.

Mwangaza said the Meru MPs have been selling only one manifesto across Meru- the re-election of Ruto and the support for Kindiki for the presidency in 2032.

"If anyone comes to tell us to support four terms, we are going to ask them why they did not allow me to serve (even) one term," Mwangaza said.

Mwangaza told the people not to accept any claims that only the MCAs impeached her, despite her initiating and completing impactful projects across the water, health and other sectors.

"They might say it was the county assembly that did it. If it is so, why did they raise Sh100m? We demand justice as the people of Meru," she added.

As the opponents of Ruto's re-election intensify campaigns in Meru, Mwangaza has also asked residents not to support those calling for two terms.

"If anyone wants us to support two terms, he should tell us I was not allowed to complete even one term," she stated.

Mr Linturi recently claimed he hosted meetings of Meru leaders who raised Sh100m to have Mwangaza impeached, saying he was ready to bear the burden of the act.

Linturi, who said Mwangaza's leadership was poor and had to be changed, hosted meetings to raise funds to be in the impeachment process.

Kawira had no respect for Meru leaders, he said.

"I summoned MPs and my friends. We met and mobilised funds, Sh100 million, because we wanted to free Meru from poor leadership," he said.

He said other financiers were his CEOs’ friends.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also waded into the issue, saying Mwangaza, like himself, was unfairly impeached.

Mr Gachagua has also urged the people not to re-elect President Ruto and Kindiki, as well as Governor Mutuma and Meru MPs who supported Mwangaza's impeachment.

"She should have been allowed to complete her term and let the voters decide if she deserved another term or not. Since they took over, what projects have they done?" Gachagua posed.