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ODM, UDA Migori grassroots leaders oppose zoning

By Anne Atieno | Apr. 12, 2026
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Migori governor aspirant and former Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo says zoning is a threat to democratic expression and regional unity. [File, Standard]

A section of ODM and UDA in Migori County have opposed zoning, saying it will undermine democracy.

Speaking separately, the leaders argued that zoning risks disenfranchising voters at a time when political competition is intensifying.

Uriri branch ODM Chairman Evans Ogutu, who addressed the press at a hotel in Migori town, said that though there have not been party positions on zoning, some leaders were proposing it.

“It is allowed for anyone in the party to vie for the positions they want. If zoning is done and it happens that there is no other party, a leader whom the people want can go to, what are such leaders expected to do?” Ogutu posed.

He insisted that ODM is strong at the grassroots, hence it ought not to fear other parties that want to field candidates for various positions.

Migori governor aspirant and former Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo dismissed calls for zoning, terming it a threat to democratic expression and regional unity.

Dr Odhiambo said such political arrangements could deepen divisions and ultimately work against President William Ruto’s efforts to consolidate support in the Nyanza region.

“Let the free will of the people prevail so that we get meaningful representation and development. The tendency of handpicked candidates has led to voter apathy in the previous elections and may not work in favor of the people,” she said

She is among UDA aspirants who believe that zoning is being used as a political tool to lock them out of the electoral process.

The aspirants argued that such a move would not only suppress competition but also deny voters the opportunity to freely elect leaders of their choice.

Nyatike parliamentary aspirant Odiso Ogenga accused ODM of orchestrating a strategy aimed at sidelining UDA aspirants. “Democracy must be upheld through fair and open contest,” Mr. Ogenga stated.

He said zoning would create voter apathy.

Ogenga insisted that democracy dictates that the will of the people must be respected and adhered to. 

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ODM-UDA Zoning Disenfranchising Voters Democracy Uriri ODM Chairman Evans Ogutu
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