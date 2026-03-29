Sifuna to Ruto: Give absentee landlords' land to Coast youth

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Linda Mwananchi ODM faction, Second left Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and James Orengo joins supporters in a jig at Tononoka, Mombasa on March 29, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called on the government to seize land owned by absentee landlords at the Coast and redistribute it to local youth, saying title deed giveaways are a political sideshow that leaves the real injustice intact.

Speaking at a Linda Mwananchi rally at Tononoka Grounds, Mombasa, on Sunday, Sifuna challenged the Ruto administration's record on Coast land reform, arguing that fragmented title deeds for small plots do nothing to address the deeper crisis of vast tracts held by wealthy, absent owners.

"Land occupied by wealthy people is what locals are looking for. The fragmented title deeds will not help us. We want titles for absentee landlords to be distributed to youth," said Sifuna.

The senator questioned whether the government had delivered on longstanding promises, taking aim at the idea that having allies in power translates to tangible gains for residents.

"We don't reject him because we hate him or his tribe but he has failed to deliver. He has claimed that when you have one of your own here in government that land issues will be solved. Have you got title deeds?" noted Sifuna.

He also linked the land crisis to a broader economic collapse in Mombasa, criticising the shutdown of industries that once anchored employment in the region.

"All industries in the region have grounded. We came to Changamwe and locals told us they want the industry to be revived the way it used to operate," said Sifuna, who sits on the Senate Energy Committee.

He accused unnamed leaders of presiding over the auction of local raw materials while sitting in government. "Instead of purifying oil from here in Mombasa, they want it imported then returned.

Some of the local raw materials are being auctioned during the day when some of your leaders are in the same government."

Siaya Governor James Orengo used the platform to press for accountability over deaths during the 2024 protests, warning that the 2027 elections would be different.

"Those who were killed during demonstrations in 2024, we not only want compensation but also justice. Every time when elections are stolen, we go to court and it all ends there. This time around in 2027 there will be no stealing of election," said Orengo.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino described the economic toll on ordinary families as a leadership failure. "We are tired of seeing our women, youth and men unable to pay fees or feed their families," he charged.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka warned President William Ruto that growing youth despair could cost him the presidency.

"Mr President, if Kenya votes in 2027 you are going home. The youth who are attending the meetings are distressed without a future. If you do not understand them these people will change you," said Onyonka.

In a subplot to the day's proceedings, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, recently dropped as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader at a Special Delegates Conference, shrugged off his removal.

"I will not go to court to contest. I will let them have their post. I will be the deputy party leader of Linda Mwananchi," said Osotsi.

Osotsi was replaced after delegates at the Jamhuri Grounds conference ratified Oburu Odinga as party leader during an internal restructuring ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He framed his ouster as collateral damage in a broader power struggle and said his loyalty now lies firmly with the Sifuna-led faction.