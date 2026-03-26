Wanga disowns Sifuna ahead of tribunal ruling

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ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga during an interview on Spice FM on March 26, 2026. [Screengrab]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairperson Gladys Wanga says she does not recognise Edwin Sifuna as the party’s Secretary-General, ahead of a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on his contested removal.

Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday, the Homa Bay governor criticised Sifuna for opposing party positions and for what she described as disrespect toward new party leader Oburu Oginga.

Wanga said Sifuna had been more restrained under the late Raila Odinga but has become increasingly defiant under Oburu.

She noted that Sifuna publicly questioned Oburu’s legitimacy despite having sworn him in during a National Governing Council meeting in Mombasa on November 13 last year.

"I don't recognise Sifuna as Secretary General because we removed him. It was no longer tenable for him to speak on behalf of the party. The same could apply to myself as chairperson, in which case I will step down and remain an ordinary member," she said.

"When Raila spoke, Sifuna listened. That is not the case with Oburu, who needs support to stabilise the institution. Right now, there is nothing stopping Sifuna from doing anything."

She added that Sifuna’s position could still be challenged even if the tribunal reinstates him.

"We recognised the stay order Sifuna obtained regarding his removal. If the PPDT opts to reinstate him, we will abide by that, but if we still hold our initial position, we will start a fresh process," said Wanga.

Sifuna moved to court, arguing that his removal was unconstitutional and did not follow proper procedure. He said key party organs, including the Central Management Committee (CMC) and National Executive Committee (NEC), were not properly constituted to make such decisions.

He also argued that this makes Oburu’s appointment as party leader invalid.

A senior figure in ODM, Sifuna, has questioned ODM’s planned coalition with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and raised concerns over spending on party events.

On her political future, Wanga said she will seek re-election as Homa Bay governor in 2027 and predicted a decisive win, despite speculation she could be considered as a running mate to President William Ruto.

The ODM Special Delegates Convention, set for tomorrow, Friday, is expected to ratify leadership changes and strengthen party unity.

"There really isn't a split in the party; a few members feel differently. Linda Mwananchi is a vuguvugu made up of a small number of vocal members who want to take a certain direction, but the majority are united," Wanga said.

The party is also expected to hold its National Delegates Convention later this year.