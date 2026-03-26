×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wanga disowns Sifuna ahead of tribunal ruling

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga during an interview on Spice FM on March 26, 2026. [Screengrab]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairperson Gladys Wanga says she does not recognise Edwin Sifuna as the party’s Secretary-General, ahead of a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on his contested removal.

Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday, the Homa Bay governor criticised Sifuna for opposing party positions and for what she described as disrespect toward new party leader Oburu Oginga.

Wanga said Sifuna had been more restrained under the late Raila Odinga but has become increasingly defiant under Oburu.

She noted that Sifuna publicly questioned Oburu’s legitimacy despite having sworn him in during a National Governing Council meeting in Mombasa on November 13 last year.

"I don't recognise Sifuna as Secretary General because we removed him. It was no longer tenable for him to speak on behalf of the party. The same could apply to myself as chairperson, in which case I will step down and remain an ordinary member," she said.

"When Raila spoke, Sifuna listened. That is not the case with Oburu, who needs support to stabilise the institution. Right now, there is nothing stopping Sifuna from doing anything."

She added that Sifuna’s position could still be challenged even if the tribunal reinstates him.

"We recognised the stay order Sifuna obtained regarding his removal. If the PPDT opts to reinstate him, we will abide by that, but if we still hold our initial position, we will start a fresh process," said Wanga.

Sifuna moved to court, arguing that his removal was unconstitutional and did not follow proper procedure. He said key party organs, including the Central Management Committee (CMC) and National Executive Committee (NEC), were not properly constituted to make such decisions.

He also argued that this makes Oburu’s appointment as party leader invalid.

A senior figure in ODM, Sifuna, has questioned ODM’s planned coalition with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and raised concerns over spending on party events.

On her political future, Wanga said she will seek re-election as Homa Bay governor in 2027 and predicted a decisive win, despite speculation she could be considered as a running mate to President William Ruto.

The ODM Special Delegates Convention, set for tomorrow, Friday, is expected to ratify leadership changes and strengthen party unity.

"There really isn't a split in the party; a few members feel differently. Linda Mwananchi is a vuguvugu made up of a small number of vocal members who want to take a certain direction, but the majority are united," Wanga said.

The party is also expected to hold its National Delegates Convention later this year.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Wrangles SG ODM Dispute Chairperson Gladys Wanga Edwin Sifuna Position in ODM
.

Latest Stories

President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
Opinion
By Karanja Muchiri
2 hrs ago
Audit exposes rot in Kenya's emergency care
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
By Nikko Tanui 2 hrs ago
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved