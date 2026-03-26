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Why Kenyans are warming up to a woman president

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 26, 2026
Former presidential candidates Charity Ngilu and Martha Karua. [File, Standard]

For decades, the idea of a Kenya woman leader, whether in politics or corporate spaces, was unlikely. From the early days of multiparty politics to the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, women who stepped forward for top positions often faced resistance shaped by culture, tradition and beliefs about who is best suited to lead.

But new data shows the ground may be shifting. A survey by the Reykjavík Index for Leadership 2025 shows three in four Kenyans are comfortable with a woman president. Even more, 88 per cent say they would be comfortable with a woman as chief executive officer of a major company.

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Martha Karua Charity Ngilu Female President Gender Equality
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