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Cambodia orders African nationals to leave before May 31 or face arrest

By AFP | May. 28, 2026
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The Moonlight Pavilion at the Royal Palace, [AFP]

The Government of Cambodia has announced the end of a waiver granted to African nationals, warning that strict immigration enforcement measures will take effect from June 1, 2026.

In a notice issued through the General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior, the government directed all affected foreign nationals, including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and other African countries, to leave Cambodia on or before May 31, 2026, after clearing any outstanding immigration fines.

Authorities warned that any foreign national found entering or remaining in Cambodia from June 1, 2026, without proper legal status would be arrested either at airports or any other location within the country.

According to the notice, offenders will face a two-year jail term and an $8,000 (over one million Kenya shillings) penalty before being allowed to leave the country.

The Cambodian government further announced that police officers would begin nationwide operations targeting foreigners overstaying in the country. 

Those arrested will be handed over to immigration authorities for legal action.

The government urged all affected individuals to comply with the directive, warning that violations of Cambodia’s immigration laws would not be tolerated.

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