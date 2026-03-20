Ruto vows firm action against divisive politics

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President William Ruto in Busia County. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

President William Ruto has warned political leaders he accuses of fueling tribal divisions, declaring that his administration will take decisive action against those promoting ethnic intolerance.

Speaking in Vihiga County during a development tour, the Head of State cautioned politicians against what he termed as dangerous tribal rhetoric, saying it undermines national unity and cohesion.

He specifically targeted sections of the opposition, accusing them of exploiting ethnic sentiments for political gain.

“You priests of tribalism will not lead this country anywhere. I am warning you—while I am President, such divisive politics will not be tolerated,” said Ruto.

In a strongly worded statement, the President added, “Those who are busy dividing Kenyans along tribal lines should know that this country belongs to all of us. We will not allow a few individuals to drag us back.”

The President further emphasised his readiness to confront individuals he believes are inciting communities along tribal lines.

“If there are people who think they can continue with this nonsense, we will deal with them firmly. We must protect the unity of this nation at all costs,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks come against the backdrop of escalating political tensions marked by sharp exchanges between government and opposition figures.

Over the past week, the country’s top leadership has been embroiled in public spats characterised by mudslinging, name-calling, and increasingly harsh rhetoric.

The President and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have both featured prominently in the war of words that analysts say risks lowering the dignity of the country’s highest offices.

Despite the political heat, the President used the Vihiga tour to highlight key development projects undertaken by his administration.

He officially launched the construction of the Sh365 million Mbale modern market, expected to accommodate up to 1,500 traders, in a move aimed at boosting small-scale businesses and improving livelihoods.

“We are investing in markets so that our traders can work in dignified environments and grow their businesses,” Ruto said.

In addition, Ruto commissioned the construction of the Sh900 million Kidundu Stadium, a 10,000-seater facility that is anticipated to enhance sports development and create economic opportunities for the youth in the region.

The Head of State also defended his administration’s economic track record, noting that the government had taken steps to ease the cost of living.

“We have made deliberate interventions to bring down the cost of living, and Kenyans are beginning to feel the difference,” said Ruto.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah backed the President’s tough stance, pledging legislative and enforcement action against individuals promoting tribalism.

“Through Parliament, we will ensure there are laws that deter leaders from promoting tribalism; we will also work with security agencies to take action against those who persist,” Ichung’wah said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also accompanied the President, expressed confidence that the Western region would rally behind Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

He urged residents to register as voters in large numbers to secure the President’s political future.

“Western Kenya stands to benefit from the development agenda being rolled out by this government,” said Mudavadi.

“Let us continue registering as voters so that we can firmly support President Ruto and ensure his victory cannot be disputed,” Mudavadi added

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula echoed the call, encouraging young people to acquire national identification cards to enable them to participate in the electoral process.

“Get your IDs, register as voters, and be part of shaping Kenya’s leadership,” he said.