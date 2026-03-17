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Tuju claims President Ruto using goons to push him out of Karen property

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 17, 2026
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Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju outside his Dari Business Park premises after he was evicted by police over the alleged bank debton March 13, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has accused President William Ruto of a scheme to seize land in Karen through individuals and goons.

Tuju claimed the dispute over the 20-acre property is an attempt to dispossess him of the estate.

He named people he alleged are involved in the plan to evict him.

“I have mentioned them before Jackson Chebet, a lawyer called Kiprono, and a man named Kiprop who came with goons to evict me. These are not random people,” observed Tuju.

The politician linked the presidency to attempts to take over the property, which he intended to transform into villas and facilities.

“The goons who came to my home did not come from nowhere. There is power behind them. I believe the president is using them to push me out,” explained Tuju.

The dispute dates back to 2015 when Tuju entered a financing agreement with the East African Development Bank (EADB) for $9 million. Tuju noted the bank approached him after evaluating plans through KPMG.

The relationship soured when the bank withheld a second tranche of Sh290 million for construction.

Tuju claimed the lender made demands for security and partnership stakes despite him providing collateral worth over Sh1.8 billion.

“That is where the problem began. They started making new demands—extra security, even suggesting they become partners in the project. I refused,” noted Tuju.

The financing hitch stopped the project and triggered legal battles in Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK). Tuju insisted he has recorded wins that the media ignored.

Tuju warned the row could trigger tensions and cited deaths in Muhoroni. He urged Kenyans to view the matter as an issue of crime  rather than a fight between tribes.

“This must not become tribal. Crooks are crooks. It does not matter which tribe. I even have family ties in Kapsabet. My former wife is Kalenjin. I have nothing against any community,” explained Tuju.

He vowed to maintain his hold on the land and stated he bought the property through his own means.

“This land is mine. I bought it legally, I developed it honestly, and I will not be intimidated out of it. The truth will come out. And when it does, someone will pay for the mess that has been created,” noted Tuju.

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Former CS Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju's Woes Tuju Land Raw Raphael Tuju Property
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