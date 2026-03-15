Opposition condemn police role in Tuju property dispute

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Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju outside his Dari Business Park premises a eviction by police over the alleged bank debt on March 13, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Opposition leaders have strongly criticised what they termed the misuse of state power in the ongoing property dispute involving former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

The leaders warn that the deployment of uniformed police officers in a civil debt matter threatens the rule of law and investor confidence in the country.

Speaking during a church service in Ithanga, Murang’a County, DAP-K Eugene Wamalwa said the events surrounding Tuju’s removal reflected a worrying trend of property grabbing and intimidation in the country.

“Kenya needs prayers. We are not only praying; as a responsible opposition we shall not rest on our laurels. What is happening in Kenya today robbing property, land grabbing and even taking personal property forcibly, including that of former CS Raphael Tuju, is very worrying,” Wamalwa said.

He also criticised the arrest of other individuals in related disputes, including respected medical practitioner Dr Obwaka and activist Chris Bichage, claiming the arrests pointed to a broader attempt to intimidate critics.

Tuju was on Saturday forcibly removed from his Karen property by armed police officers following a long-running legal dispute between him and a commercial bank that auctioned the property after alleging default on a loan used to develop the site.

The property dispute stems from a debt estimated at more than Sh1.9 billion. A recent court ruling cleared the way for the auction of the property, although the court also granted Tuju an opportunity to appeal the decision.

Opposition figures questioned the manner in which the eviction was conducted, particularly the presence of police officers during what they argued was essentially a civil matter.

Kalonzo Musyoka described the incident as a violation of the rule of law and warned against using state institutions to settle private disputes.

“This is madness. This is not the rule of law. Raphael Tuju in the middle of the night, even the law does not allow auctioneers to work in the darkest night. Police vehicles looked like an invading army. Let his rights be followed,” Musyoka said.

Musyoka added that the opposition would continue monitoring developments within the judiciary, urging judges to remain steadfast in upholding the law.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, who also attended the church service, warned that such actions could damage Kenya’s democratic institutions and discourage investment.

“This country has been built by the effort, commitment and unity of Kenyans. Will we become a country of hooliganism where goons grab property? Who will invest in this country if there is no rule of law?” Matiang’i said.

Meanwhile, Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o also weighed in on the matter, criticising the use of uniformed police officers in what he described as a commercial dispute.

“The use of uniformed police officers whose primary duty is to maintain law and order to facilitate actions that seemingly bypass established legal processes is troubling,” Nyong’o said.

He further argued that regardless of the merits of the dispute, Tuju deserved fair treatment as a former senior public servant.

“Whatever the merits of the commercial dispute at hand, he is neither a fugitive nor a criminal deserving of treatment that subjects him to humiliation or unnecessary public embarrassment,” Nyong’o said.