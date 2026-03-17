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UDA opens nominations for Emurua Dikir MP, two MCA seats

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 17, 2026
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United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson Antony Mwaura. [File, Standard]

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has opened nominations for the Emurua Dikir parliamentary seat and the Porro and Endo County assembly wards in Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

In a notice shared by UDA chairperson Antony Mwaura, the party said aspirants must apply through the party’s website.

“Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations shall be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026,” said Mwaura.

He said registration will run for three days, starting March 17 and closing March 20.

Aspirants must be UDA members and, after registration, pay nomination fees via mobile money or the party’s bank accounts.

For the MCA seats, male candidates will pay Sh50,000, while female candidates, youth, and people with disabilities (PWD) will pay Sh32,000. Candidates for the Emurua Dikir parliamentary seat will pay Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for female candidates, youth, and PWDs.

The Emurua Dikir seat fell vacant after MP Johana Ng’eno died in a plane crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on February 28.

He had represented the constituency since its creation ahead of the 2013 general elections following a boundary review.

The crash also claimed five other lives: Captain George Were, Wycliffe Ronoh, Robert Keter, Nicholas Koskei, and Amos Rotich.

The Emurua Dikir community, led by elders, has already endorsed Ng’eno’s wife, Nayianoi Ntutu, to succeed him in parliament.

She has yet to publicly declare her interest or which party she will run under. Her late husband was elected on a UDA ticket.

The Endo Ward MCA Jeremiah Toryebe died on January 9 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

He was buried on January 20 and had served as MCA since 2022.

Porro Ward MCA Patrick Lerte died on December 28, 2025, at Samburu County Referral Hospital following a short illness. He had served as MCA since 2022.

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Emurua Dikirr by election UDA party nominations Johana Ng'eno Anthony Mwaura
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