Zani defends NADCO committee ahead of March 7 deadline

Audio By Vocalize

National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) chairperson, Agnes Zani on Spice FM. [Screengab]

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) chairperson, Agnes Zani, has defended the work of her committee saying there is good will from President William Ruto to implementation the report.

The committee was appointed in March 7, 2025, after President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the late Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement Party.

Other members of the committee are Javas Bigambo (vice chairperson), Fatuma Ibrahim, Gabriel Oguda, and Kevin Kiarie.

Their role is to oversee the full implementation of the NADCO report and the 10-point agenda that came from the talks between Ruto and the late Odinga.

The NADCO report was prepared by a committee co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, after the 2022 general election demos led by Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Speaking on Spice on Thursday, February 19, Zani expressed optimism that their recommendations will be followed through and implemented unlike previous committee reports.

According to Zani, the committee will not only ask questions on the implementation of various issues in the NADCO report and the ten-point agenda, but also oversee the implementation.

“Our mandate is broader than we expected. We are examining the NADCO Report in full, focusing on electoral justice, reconstituting the IEBC, boundary delimitation, inclusivity for all communities and PWDs, and ensuring fidelity to political parties,” she said.

“We have consolidated the questions and indicators for measurability of those specific questions, we have set out memorandum guides, and then we report.”

Zani said that her committee’s role can be interpreted as a secondary implementer, as the primary responsibility from the NADCO report lies with the relevant duty bearers.

On the question of duplication of roles, compared to the duties of the auditor general, Zani said the committee was formed to respond to the NADCO report requirements and recommendations.

“The committee is really just to give the feedback back to the parties that sent us. We collect all this data from these different offices to enhance our productivity and what we want to give out,” said Zani.

The five-member committee is tasked with overseeing the full implementation of the NADCO report, including inclusivity in budget allocations, youth economic investments, protection of devolution, corruption audits, and safeguarding constitutional rights.

The NADCO report highlighted four key priorities for government action, including auditing the 2022 electoral process, addressing the cost of living, entrenching offices such as the leader of opposition, and establishing affirmative action funds in the constitution.

The committee is expected to deliver its report on March 7, 2026, when their term of office ends.