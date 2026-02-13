×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Oburu misses Coast rallies as finger-pointing, chaos grip ODM

By Standard Team | Feb. 13, 2026

ODM deputy party Leader Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir, Chairperson Gladys Wanga and other leaders during the ODM Linda ground rally in Lamu on February 12, 2026. [Emmanuel Wandon, Standard]

ODM leader Oburu Oginga failed to attend party rallies in Lamu and Tana River on Thursday, events seen as crucial following Wednesday’s controversial National Executive Committee (NEC) decision to oust Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Leader Oburu Oginga ODM SG Edwin Sifuna Minority Leader Junet Mohamed President Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Opinion
By David Omwoyo
1 hr ago
Career secrecy is bad for employees, employers, and the future of work
Opinion
By Nyambura Muhoro
1 hr ago
Public, not judiciary, is the ultimate judge of journalism
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved