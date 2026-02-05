Natembeya slams Ruto for hosting UDA meeting at State House

President William Ruto addresses UDA aspirants for the 2027 General Election at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has criticised President William Ruto for holding a United Democratic Alliance UDA event at State House.

In a tweet, Natembeya accused the President of turning State House into a political party headquarters.

"When Moi was in power, he never held KANU meetings at State House. When Kibaki was in power, he never held PNU meetings at State House. When Uhuru was in power, he never held Jubilee meetings at State House," Natembeya asserted.

He argued that traditionally, State House is perceived as a neutral, national institution, not a partisan space.

" The seat of executive authority, where the President served all Kenyans, regardless of political affiliation. Dignity, restraint, and continuity of the State, separate from party politics," he argued.

Natembeya further said State House is a place for national decision-making, diplomacy, security briefings, and constitutional duties.

To boost unity and stability, especially during times of political tension, Natembeya said State House should not be used for political meetings.

"That’s why earlier presidents were careful to keep party activities outside State House. Political meetings belonged to party offices or private venues, while State House remained a symbol of the Republic, not of any political party," he added.