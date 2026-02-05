Jubilee Party moves to consolidate Nyanza support ahead of 2027 polls

Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiangi and Deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni at the party's headquarters in Nairobi on January 22, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Jubilee Party has embarked on a major reorganisation in Nyanza, days after a shake-up in the party leadership that saw two top positions in the formation shift to the region.

The party's chairman, Vincent Kemosi, has said the political formation has already initiated campaigns to strengthen its support base from within the stronghold of its presidential flag bearer, Dr Fred Matiang'i in Gusii.

About three weeks ago, Jubilee Party handed the post of chairmanship to Kemosi and reaffirmed Matiang'i's standing as the Deputy Party Leader and designated Presidential candidate.

Other changes that were announced included a change of the post of Secretary General, where Moitalel Ole Kenta took over from Jeremiah Kioni, alongside some other party positions.

The realignment that has seen the party concentrate its apex power in Nyanza has already picked up momentum with the chairman, Mr Kemosi, announcing mega popularisation campaigns.

According to the chairman, the United Opposition Principals are expected to make a maiden tour of the region, an effort whose intention will be to drum up support and consolidate the ground in readiness for next year's general elections.

“We are embarking on making the presence of Jubilee in all areas of our country, but first we shall organize Nyanza, where our presidential candidate comes from, and then extend the same in all voting blocs across the country. Our key target is to first set up offices in areas we’ve not had our presence, and then we shall roll out mass member registration,” Kemosi says.

The reorganisation, according to the chairman, is the first key assignment for the formation as Dr Matiang’i seeks to consolidate followership from within the Nyanza turf.

“Jubilee Party has been a popular party in this region, but there is a wider perspective that we have to put in place, and that is ensuring its followership becomes absolute from the home of our presidential candidate. We want to paint the region with the Party’s symbolic red colour,” Kemosi says.

Among other moves, the formation is advancing include mass membership registration drives, popularization campaigns, and making its presence felt within the Region.

Kemosi said the party will soon be launching mega office spaces in Nyamira and Kisii as a political statement regarding the preparedness of the region to produce President William Ruto’s competitor in the 2027 polls.

“Ours is to prepare the ground well because the Party is having Matiang’i as the presidential candidate. That is why we have to reorganize ourselves very well as the Nyanza community. That’s the only way we can be seen as having groomed our own for the presidency,” Kemosi says.

The other assignment in Nyanza, but which has been downplayed as not being major, will be bringing all political leaders from the home turf together to support Matiangi’s candidature.

It is believed that Kemosi, who was the key pointman of President Ruto’s campaigns in Nyanza, will steadily steer Jubilee to remain a stronger and key formation within the United Opposition.

“We shall deliver the presidency once the United Opposition settles for a single presidential candidate whom we fully believe will be Matiang’i. All we are focused on is to put our house in order first before we move ahead for the 2027 battle,” Kemosi says.