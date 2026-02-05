×
Kalonzo in Washington for Prayer Breakfast- photos

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 5, 2026
Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrives at  Dulles International Airport ahead of the 74th National Prayer Breakfast. ]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in  Washington, DC, for the 74th National Prayer Breakfast.

Musyoka arrived in Washington on Wednesday evening, marking the start of a series of engagements with the Kenyan diaspora and other international stakeholders.

On arrival at Dulles International Airport, he was received by members of the Kenyan community. 

He said his visit would focus on faith-based dialogue, leadership reflection, and strengthening ties with Kenyans living abroad. 

“I am looking forward to attending the 74th National Prayer Breakfast and engaging with our diaspora community and other partners on issues of shared values, leadership, and nationhood,” he said. 

Left to right: Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrive in Washington, DC. 

Kalonzo will also pursue a series of engagements with the Kenyan diaspora and other international stakeholders as part of his presidential ambitions.

He is accompanied by Kathiani Member of Parliament and Deputy Minority Leader of the National Assembly, Robert Mbui, as well as Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo. 
.

.

