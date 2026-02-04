Nassir defends ODM leadership decisions

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Mombasa on July 28, 2025. [Courtesy]

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has defended recent leadership decisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He insist that the party acted strictly in accordance with its constitution and that all resolutions were reached unanimously through established party organs.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nassir dismissed claims that recent ODM mobilisation activities under the Linda Ground initiative were improperly funded or driven by individuals acting outside the party framework.

His remarks come amid debate sparked by comments from ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who questioned the source of funds used to facilitate the nationwide rallies.

Sifuna had said that as a signatory to the party’s bank account alongside National Treasurer Timothy Bosire, he had not authorised any withdrawals to finance the Linda Ground activities.

However, Nassir said ODM’s mobilisation culture has historically relied on goodwill from party leaders and supporters rather than direct funding from party coffers.

“These Linda Ground activities have not been financed by the party. But I have one question: when we were moving around the country with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was the party financing those activities? This party has many people who support it and do not necessarily focus on finances” Nassir said.

He added that local party leaders often take responsibility for mobilising resources when activities are held in their regions.

“If there is an activity in Mombasa or the Coast, the governor, not in his position as governor but as deputy party leader, will personally mobilise resources to ensure it succeeds,” he said.

Nassir also addressed controversy surrounding ODM’s leadership structure following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. He rejected suggestions that the deputy party leader should automatically take over leadership, saying the party could not risk a leadership vacuum.

“When Raila stepped aside to vie for the AU position, we already had deputy party leaders. We made a conscious decision to ensure the party continued to have leadership. ODM cannot afford a vacuum at any point,” Nassir said.

He explained that the appointment of Oburu Odinga as acting party leader followed wide consultations and unanimous approval by party organs.

“We met with the National Executive Committee and briefed them. I raised the issue of appointing a leader before anyone could start claiming ownership of the party. I proposed Oburu Odinga, and the decision was unanimous, with quorum and signed minutes,” he said.

According to Nassir, the decision was later ratified by the Central Committee and the National Governing Council, leaving only the National Delegates Convention to formally conclude the process.

The Mombasa governor also dismissed claims that ODM’s 10-point agenda document could not be amended because one of its signatories is deceased. Drawing parallels with the Constitution of Kenya, Nassir questioned the logic of treating party documents as unchangeable.

“The Constitution was written with the understanding that even its author, Raila Odinga, would not live forever. Does that mean it can never be amended? How can anyone say everything is cast in stone?” he asked.

He further defended party members tasked with drafting the document, saying they deserve an opportunity to present their report.

“The people who prepared that report are our own members. We chose them. How do we criticise them without allowing them to present their report to their principals?” Nassir said.