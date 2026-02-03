×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM spares Kindiki in fight for bigger share of government

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 3, 2026
President William Ruto shares a light moment with ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during NYOTA business support programme in Kisumu on February 2, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga on Monday dismissed claims that the party is angling for the Deputy President’s seat, amid power-sharing negotiations with President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2027 elections.

Oburu's assurance quickly followed party Chairperson, and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga's demand of a fifty-fifty deal, fuelling speculation about ODM's hard stance in the talks.

Speaking during the launch of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) business support programme in Kisumu, Oburu sought to ease the tension in a direct address to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

“The Deputy President, do not think we want your seat and chase you. You are our friend, but as we negotiate, we will do so according to what our people and party deserve,” Oburu said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Siaya Senator stressed that ODM’s participation in the talks is guided by the need to strengthen its influence within government and secure tangible benefits for its supporters across the country.

“We are going to talk with UDA and make sure we have more than we have now,” he said.

ODM insists that its engagement with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is not about power grabs but advancing the party’s long-held political and development agenda.

Oburu further framed ODM as a national outfit rather than a regional or ethnic party, saying its negotiating position would be anchored on fairness and inclusivity.

“Our party is not a Luo party; it is a party for the whole of Kenya. We do not want tribal parties, and we will not take anybody’s share. We only want to make sure that everybody gets a fair share of the national cake,” he said.

According to Oburu, cooperation with the government offers ODM greater leverage and political continuity as the 2027 general elections fast approach.

The orange party hopes to influence policy, development priorities, and resource allocation more effectively than staying on the sidelines.

However, the broad-based government approach has exposed divisions within ODM.

A section of party members, particularly younger leaders, has criticised the talks, warning that they risk blurring ODM’s identity as an opposition force and diluting its reformist credentials.

The critics want the party to reassert itself as an independent opposition voice holding the government to account.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has maintained that the talks must result in equitable sharing of resources and opportunities, saying the party expects fairness ahead of the 2027 polls.

President William Ruto, for his part, has defended the engagement, saying a broad-based arrangement would promote national unity and ensure no region or community is marginalised.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

New ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga President William Ruto ODM And UDA Talks Broad-based Government
.

Latest Stories

What should we do when the law and morality collide?
What should we do when the law and morality collide?
Columnists
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
How the Global South can navigate great power rivalry
Opinion
By Awale Kullane
2 hrs ago
Let's fast-track electoral law reforms for a better election experience
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru revives Azimio
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Uhuru revives Azimio
Koko collapse taints Ruto's green image
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Koko collapse taints Ruto's green image
KOKO Closure: Why Kenya's carbon credit gamble is under fire
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2 hrs ago
KOKO Closure: Why Kenya's carbon credit gamble is under fire
CBK hits a sour note for lovers' day
By Joan Oyiela 2 hrs ago
CBK hits a sour note for lovers' day
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved