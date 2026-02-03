ODM spares Kindiki in fight for bigger share of government

President William Ruto shares a light moment with ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during NYOTA business support programme in Kisumu on February 2, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga on Monday dismissed claims that the party is angling for the Deputy President’s seat, amid power-sharing negotiations with President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2027 elections.

Oburu's assurance quickly followed party Chairperson, and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga's demand of a fifty-fifty deal, fuelling speculation about ODM's hard stance in the talks.

Speaking during the launch of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) business support programme in Kisumu, Oburu sought to ease the tension in a direct address to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

“The Deputy President, do not think we want your seat and chase you. You are our friend, but as we negotiate, we will do so according to what our people and party deserve,” Oburu said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The Siaya Senator stressed that ODM’s participation in the talks is guided by the need to strengthen its influence within government and secure tangible benefits for its supporters across the country.

“We are going to talk with UDA and make sure we have more than we have now,” he said.

ODM insists that its engagement with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is not about power grabs but advancing the party’s long-held political and development agenda.

Oburu further framed ODM as a national outfit rather than a regional or ethnic party, saying its negotiating position would be anchored on fairness and inclusivity.

“Our party is not a Luo party; it is a party for the whole of Kenya. We do not want tribal parties, and we will not take anybody’s share. We only want to make sure that everybody gets a fair share of the national cake,” he said.

According to Oburu, cooperation with the government offers ODM greater leverage and political continuity as the 2027 general elections fast approach.

The orange party hopes to influence policy, development priorities, and resource allocation more effectively than staying on the sidelines.

However, the broad-based government approach has exposed divisions within ODM.

A section of party members, particularly younger leaders, has criticised the talks, warning that they risk blurring ODM’s identity as an opposition force and diluting its reformist credentials.

The critics want the party to reassert itself as an independent opposition voice holding the government to account.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has maintained that the talks must result in equitable sharing of resources and opportunities, saying the party expects fairness ahead of the 2027 polls.

President William Ruto, for his part, has defended the engagement, saying a broad-based arrangement would promote national unity and ensure no region or community is marginalised.