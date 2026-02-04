Kindiki hits back at opposition criticism of education sector

DP Kithure Kindiki addressing Aspirants for the 2027 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket. [PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed opposition criticism of the education sector, saying the government is working to fix problems inherited from previous administrations.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 4, at State House during a meeting with aspirants seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket for the 2027 General Election, Kindiki responded to remarks by former Education CS Fred Matiang’i on school placement, funding and reduced capitation.

“Please don't disturb us. We are trying to sort out the mess you created in the education sector,” he said, adding, “You know what surprises us? The people lecturing us about schools, about education…during their tenure, all these problems were manufactured when they were in office.”

The DP’s comments come amid growing opposition and criticism over the placement of Grade 10 students in secondary schools.

Matiang’i, speaking at different forums in the past two weeks, has accused the current administration of having misplaced priorities and keeping children out of school.

“We have enough money to put our children back in school. What do you do with Sh7 billion yearly at State House? Yet it is not a hospital, that is why your kids lack capitation,’’ he said.

‘’Many say that we do not have agenda, given a chance we have plans. We shall return free education,” he said during a rally in Othaya Nyeri Country.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also weighed in last week, questioning Matiang’i’s authority to criticise the sector.

Speaking at a women's empowerment event in Soin Sigowet, Kericho County, Cheruiyot said the former CS was “the last person” to lecture others on education.

Matiang’i served as Education CS from December 2015 to January 2018, a period marked by major reforms, including the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), enforcement of the yellow painting of school buses for easy identification, and the delocalisation of school heads.

He is also remembered for enforcing stricter examination controls and measures aimed at curbing cheating.