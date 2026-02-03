Sifuna warns 10-point agenda committee has 30 days to deliver report

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused the committee implementing the 10-point agenda and National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report of inaction, warning it has 30 days to meet its March 7 deadline without extension.

Sifuna said the Committee on Implementation of the 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO Report (COIN-10) has done nothing since its formation in August.

"A deadline of March 7 was given to the committee for it to submit its final report. I am here to sound the alarm that the committee has 30 days to give us a final report on the memorandum of understanding. It's been six months and so far they have done absolutely nothing," Sifuna said during a Tuesday interview with Citizen TV.

The 10-point agenda emerged from violent protests between March and July 2023 led by the Azimio coalition over the high cost of living, electoral justice and governance issues.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority reported 57 Kenyans were killed during the 2023 protests.

President William Ruto and late opposition leader Raila Odinga agreed to hold talks after the bloody protests, leading to formation of the National Dialogue Committee.

The NADCO report, adopted by Parliament in February 2024, contains a five-point plan for constitutional, legal and policy reforms covering electoral justice, the cost of living, political party fidelity and the law on multiparty democracy.

President Ruto and Raila signed the 10-point agenda on March 7, 2025, aimed at fostering national unity and addressing governance challenges.

The agreement includes implementation of the NADCO report, creation of the Office of the Official Opposition Leader and reinstatement of the Prime Minister's position.

The agenda addresses inclusivity in public life, protecting and strengthening devolution, promoting youth livelihoods, upholding the right to peaceful assembly, addressing national debt, fighting corruption and protecting the sovereignty of the people.