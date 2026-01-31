Ruto pushes for ODM coalition, unveils major Kisumu projects

President William Ruto engagements Kisii residents during a NYOTA funds engagement at Gusii Stadium. [PCS]

President William Ruto has intensified efforts to strengthen ODM leadership’s push to rally support in the late Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard for proposed coalition talks with his UDA party.

For the second consecutive day, Ruto held a rally in Nyanza, appealing to residents to back the coalition discussions while promoting his reelection campaign.

His choice of venues, mobilization strategy, messaging and inclusion of development projects signals a man determined to help ODM leader Oburu Oginga consolidate the Luo vote for his political agenda.

At the same time, Ruto dismissed the United Opposition, questioning their objectives and urging residents to reject them in any future engagements.

Addressing residents in Kondele, he said Kenya could only progress through inclusive leadership focused on performance and service delivery, sharply criticising the opposition for what he described as empty rhetoric and lack of a development agenda. His visit followed closely on the heels of an ODM rally led by Oburu in Kisumu, aimed at drumming up support for the coalition talks despite dissent from some party leaders.

Ruto outlined ongoing projects worth Sh44 billion in Kisumu, including the construction of 14,000 affordable housing units valued at Sh34 billion, which he said would create jobs and improve living standards.

“As we change Kenya, we must also change Kisumu. We do not want tribal leadership anymore. Leadership must be about development,” he said.

He reaffirmed agreements with the late Raila Odinga to prioritize infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of Moi Stadium, which will host this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations, and the long-delayed extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Narok to Kisumu and onward to Uganda.

Ruto also announced Sh3 billion for the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to improve healthcare services

The President criticized opposition leaders for relying on divisive politics and holding meetings without a development agenda.

“Leadership is not about tribe, looks, or slogans. It is about track record and delivery,” he said, emphasising that UDA and ODM would cooperate to form a stable government beyond 2027, aimed at accelerating development and service delivery. Ruto pledged compensation for traders and residents affected during past demonstrations in Kondele and toured ongoing projects, including the Kanyakwar Affordable Housing Project and roads development funded with Sh5 billion.

On Monday, he will return to Kisumu for the rollout of the Nyota programme, which will provide cash grants to eligible youths to start small businesses.

He was accompanied by Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu and Senator Tom Ojienda, who urged residents to remain steadfast in their support for the President.