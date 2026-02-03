Inside Rigathi Gachagua's love-hate relationship with Uhuru Kenyatta

From: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, President William Ruto and former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at Kasarani stadium, Nairobi, on September 13, 2022. [File, Standard]

As efforts emerge seeking to unite former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua one would think that they have always worked at cross purposes, but that is not the case.