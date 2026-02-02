×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nyota programme transforming youth livelihoods, Kindiki

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 2, 2026
President William Ruto and his Deputy Prof. Kithure Kindiki during NYOTA empowerment program in Kisumu on February 2, 2026. [PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has mounted a strong defence of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s economic agenda.

Kindiki insists that President William Ruto’s bottom-up approach is already delivering tangible benefits, particularly to young people across the country.

Speaking in Kisumu during the launch of the NYOTA youth empowerment programme, Kindiki said the government remains firmly focused on transforming livelihoods through targeted policies centred on job creation, enterprise support and economic inclusion.

“Through your administration, Mr President, we are going to witness the transformation of millions of young people in your first term as you look towards your second term,” Kindiki said, praising the President’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Deputy President said initiatives promised during the 2022 General Election campaign, including the Pesa Mfukoni model, are now being rolled out and are beginning to bear fruit.

“It is now evident that Pesa Mfukoni was not just a campaign slogan,” Kindiki said, noting that programmes targeting hustlers, micro-entrepreneurs and young people are gaining momentum on the ground.

He said the NYOTA programme is part of a wider government strategy to tackle youth unemployment by equipping young people with practical skills, improving access to affordable financing and supporting enterprise development, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas.

Beyond the economy, Kindiki used the occasion to commend the broad-based government arrangement between Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), arguing that the cooperation has strengthened national unity and political stability.

“We are talking about how you are continuing to strengthen our unity,” he said. “You have brought our brothers from ODM. Now we are in a broad-based administration. We are stronger together.”

According to the Deputy President, the inclusion of ODM leaders in government has helped ease political tensions that followed the 2022 elections, creating a more stable environment for the implementation of key development programmes.

“Initially we were Kenya First, we were UDA, but with the ODM family, the country is stronger and the country is more stable,” Kindiki said.

He urged political leaders and stakeholders to support the implementation of agreements reached between Kenya Kwanza and ODM, including recommendations from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) and the government’s 10-point agenda.

“We support the broad-based government and we support the implementation of both NADCO and the 10-point agenda, including the empowerment of young people,” he said.

Kindiki told the Kisumu crowd that the administration would prioritise delivery over political rhetoric, urging citizens to remain patient as reforms take root.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

DP Kithure Kindiki William Ruto NYOTA Programme Nyota youth fund NYOTA Empowerment
.

Latest Stories

History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
Opinion
By Kilemi Mwiria
34 mins ago
How trade fraud deprives Kenya of trillions in taxes, fuels debt crisis
Business
By Brian Ngugi
34 mins ago
Why FMCG giants must lead the fight against climate change
Opinion
By Mary-Anne Musangi
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
By Ndungu Gachane 34 mins ago
One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
By Mike Kihaki 34 mins ago
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
By Brian Ngugi 34 mins ago
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
By Nancy Gitonga 34 mins ago
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved