Winnie Odinga: Bold emergence igniting fierce struggle over ODM's political future

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and EALA MP Winnie Odinga. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s political theatre has rarely lacked drama, but the weeks following the death of Raila Odinga have produced a spectacle few anticipated. In the vacuum left by the departure of one of the country’s most formidable political figures, a new and forceful presence has emerged from within his own bloodline.

Winnie Odinga has stepped forward not as a reluctant inheritor of a legacy, but as a determined political actor, confronting grief, factionalism and ambition with an audacity that has electrified the national conversation.