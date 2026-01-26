ODM split: Sifuna-led wing vows to contest 2027 presidency

ODM leaders led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna during a church service in kawangware, Nairobi, on January 25, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The rift within the ODM Party deepened on Sunday when a faction associated with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna insisted it would field a presidential candidate in 2027, while Oburu Oginga’s camp pledged to support President William Ruto.

Speaking in Nairobi, Sifuna’s team argued that the late party leader Raila Odinga’s last wishes were for ODM to present its own candidate. Oburu’s faction, however, maintained that Raila had left them in the broad-based arrangement upon his death, and they would not renege on it.