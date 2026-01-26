×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM split: Sifuna-led wing vows to contest 2027 presidency

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jan. 26, 2026
ODM leaders led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna during a church service in kawangware, Nairobi, on January 25, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The rift within the ODM Party deepened on Sunday when a faction associated with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna insisted it would field a presidential candidate in 2027, while Oburu Oginga’s camp pledged to support President William Ruto.

Speaking in Nairobi, Sifuna’s team argued that the late party leader Raila Odinga’s last wishes were for ODM to present its own candidate. Oburu’s faction, however, maintained that Raila had left them in the broad-based arrangement upon his death, and they would not renege on it.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Rift Oburu Oginga ODM SG Edwin Sifuna President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
52 mins ago
Older leaders should give way as youths gradually stake their claim
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
52 mins ago
Give serious attention to the mess in education sector
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane and Emmanuel Kipchumba 52 mins ago
The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 52 mins ago
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
By Nancy Gitonga 52 mins ago
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
By Brian Ngugi 52 mins ago
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved