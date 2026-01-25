Nyanza leaders call for truce in ODM as rift widens

Former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga addresses a rally in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, on January 25, 2026. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Nyanza leaders have welcomed the decision by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party to formally initiate pre-election coalition talks with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in preparation for the 2027 polls.

Speaking in Migori County, local leaders said that with barely a year to the next General Election, there’s ‘no harm’ in ODM and UDA engaging in talks given that they have an existing broad-based government arrangement.

“Where we are now, the surest bet is to have ODM stick with UDA to the end. For the short time these two parties have worked together, the five counties in Nyanza have immensely benefited. Looking at projects and appointments, we cannot afford to part ways with President Ruto,” said former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga.

“Let us give credit where it’s due. ODM’s relationship with UDA through the nine-point agenda signed by Raila and Ruto has so far done us good,” Mr Anyanga, who is the chairperson of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority said.

The former MP, who was on a whirlwind tour of the county over the weekend, addressed rallies in Sori, Muhuru, Macalder, accompanied by 15 MCAs and other local leaders.

Former ODM deputy chairman William Odhil warned: “We want the ODM leadership led by party leader Oburu Oginga to end rifts within the party. The emergence of factions within the Orange family, if not checked, will lead to voter apathy. Dr Oburu and Raila’s daughter Winnie Odinga must sit down and talk.”

The leaders’ unity call came amid reports that Dr Oburu had called for a crisis meeting to heal rifts within ODM. On Sunday last week, ODM held parallel rallies with Winnie addressing a rally in Kibra, Nairobi while Oburu was meeting ODM delegates in Kakamega.

Winnie, who is an EALA MP, ODM deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna have broken ranks with the party over the talks with Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dr Oburu, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga alongside ODM deputy party leaders Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati are backing talks with UDA.