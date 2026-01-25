×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nyanza leaders call for truce in ODM as rift widens

By Anne Atieno | Jan. 25, 2026

Former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga addresses a rally in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, on January 25, 2026. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Nyanza leaders have welcomed the decision by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party to formally initiate pre-election coalition talks with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in preparation for the 2027 polls.

Speaking in Migori County, local leaders said that with barely a year to the next General Election, there’s ‘no harm’ in ODM and UDA engaging in talks given that they have an existing broad-based government arrangement.

“Where we are now, the surest bet is to have ODM stick with UDA to the end. For the short time these two parties have worked together, the five counties in Nyanza have immensely benefited. Looking at projects and appointments, we cannot afford to part ways with President Ruto,” said former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Let us give credit where it’s due. ODM’s relationship with UDA through the nine-point agenda signed by Raila and Ruto has so far done us good,” Mr Anyanga, who is the chairperson of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority said.

The former MP, who was on a whirlwind tour of the county over the weekend, addressed rallies in Sori, Muhuru, Macalder, accompanied by 15 MCAs and other local leaders.

Former ODM deputy chairman William Odhil warned: “We want the ODM leadership led by party leader Oburu Oginga to end rifts within the party. The emergence of factions within the Orange family, if not checked, will lead to voter apathy. Dr Oburu and Raila’s daughter Winnie Odinga must sit down and talk.”

The leaders’ unity call came amid reports that Dr Oburu had called for a crisis meeting to heal rifts within ODM. On Sunday last week, ODM held parallel rallies with Winnie addressing a rally in Kibra, Nairobi while Oburu was meeting ODM delegates in Kakamega.

Winnie, who is an EALA MP, ODM deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna have broken ranks with the party over the talks with Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dr Oburu, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga alongside ODM deputy party leaders Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati are backing talks with UDA. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Rift Former MP Omondi Anyanga ODM-UDA Talks ODM Leader Oburu Oginga
.

Latest Stories

Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Health & Science
By Bakari Ang’ela
51 mins ago
Insurance gap leaves cancer patients paying out of pocket for endoscopy
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
51 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Health & Science
By Julius Chepkwony
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
By Irene Githinji 51 mins ago
Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
By Mike Kihaki 51 mins ago
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
By Julius Chepkwony 51 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
By Josphat Thiong’o 51 mins ago
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved