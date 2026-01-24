ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi chats with President William Ruto at a past meeting at Nyayo Stadium. [File, Standard]

The High Court ruling that dismissed the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party merger portends another legal landmine for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition after interim ANC party leader Stephen Mutoro yesterday announced that the agreement is legally dead.

Mutoro, who successfully challenged the merger between the two parties at the High Court, has since installed himself as the interim party leader. Yesterday, he announced that a temporary party leadership team would be announced in two weeks’ time with a key agenda being the reconsideration of ANC’s relationship with UDA.