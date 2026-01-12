Ruto dares opposition as he inspects development projects

President William Ruto. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

President William Ruto has kicked off a three-day tour of the Mt Kenya region, spending yesterday and today in Nyeri County before proceeding to Laikipia County on Tuesday, as he seeks to consolidate political support while inspecting ongoing and completed government projects.

Speaking in Nyeri on Sunday, the President said political propaganda, insults, and falsehoods would not weaken his relationship with the people of Mt Kenya, insisting that the bond is anchored on trust and political cooperation built over time.

The head of state said he is ready to face the opposition in 2027, arguing that the next election will be a contest of records rather than rhetoric. He maintained that his administration has a clear track record, unlike his critics, whom he accused of lacking both direction and a viable alternative plan for the country.

“I know there will be an examination in 2027. Everyone will be evaluated based on the job they have done. We will face those who thrive on insults, falsehoods, and drama in 2027,” he said.

He maintained that Mt Kenya remains a key political region and that attempts to divide it through political narratives will not succeed.

The President accused the opposition of lacking a clear plan for the country, saying Kenyans will ultimately decide based on performance and delivery.

“They cannot come and tell you how to build a hospital or a market. They will only come with slogans like ‘one term, Kasongo must go.’ They have no other agenda. They do not even know how a road is built, they have no plans for education, and they have no track record of competing with us,” he said.

On infrastructure, the President said the government has allocated Sh400 million to complete the remaining 40 per cent of the Mau Mau Road project, adding that the works are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said President Ruto has provided an inclusive government, noting that this leadership approach brings together talent and expertise from across the country.



"Such inclusivity is critical for national unity and will help propel the country forward by ensuring that all regions and communities contribute to the Kenya Kwanza development agenda," he said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga welcomed President Ruto to the county, highlighting the importance of prioritising development projects and public service over political competition. He encouraged leaders to remain focused on implementing programs that benefit residents and called for unity in advancing the county’s growth agenda.

“The time for politics is not now; our duty is to serve the people and ensure progress. I remain committed to UDA and supporting the President’s initiatives,” he said.