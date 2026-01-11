Lusaka pledges to unite Western leaders, mobilise support for Ruto's re-election

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka during the Kapkugo festival at Kapsokwony Boys High School. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Newly appointed Western Region coordinator for President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election campaign, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, has pledged to unite leaders across the region to drive grassroots mobilisation and secure Ruto’s re-election.

Speaking in Webuye East while delivering the President’s Sh4 million cash pledge towards the purchase of a school bus for ACK Webuye Primary, Dr Lusaka said the Western region would play a central role in Ruto’s re-election bid through coordinated political engagement at the grassroots.

He also delivered Sh6.1 million at Nabuyole Primary School for infrastructure development.

“Our task is to work together, bring all leaders on board and mobilise our people from the grassroots to ensure President William Ruto’s victory in 2027,” Lusaka said.

The governor expressed confidence that the Head of State would secure a second term, citing development projects in Bungoma and across the country, including improved infrastructure, construction of a modern market, and the revival of sugar mills.

“The scorecard speaks for itself. From roads and markets to the revival of key industries such as sugar, the President has delivered. He deserves a second term to fully actualise this development agenda,” Lusaka said.

He further reaffirmed commitment to service delivery, saying that his administration, working closely with Members of the County Assembly, would ensure timely completion of projects initiated in 2026.

“Through collaboration with MCAs and other stakeholders, we are determined to deliver on all projects for the benefit of our people,” Lusaka said.

Speaking during hand over of the funds to the schools in Webuye East Constituency, Lusaka urged residents to rally behind President Ruto, citing the revival of Nzoia Sugar Company where and farmers are already delivering cane and receiving payments.

“Nzoia Sugar is now crushing. Farmers who were stranded for years can now deliver their cane and receive prompt payment," he said.

The governor highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Kimwanga–Malaba road, which he said would ease transport, boost trade, and open up the region to investment.

“The Mau Summit–Rironi road will be a game changer for our region. It will reduce travel time, lower the cost of doing business, and spur economic growth,” he said.

“These are not campaign promises; these are delivered commitments. The President’s scorecard is clear for all to see, and it is this record that will secure him victory in 2027,” he added.

Ludsaka, who coordinated the region during the Jubilee administration in 2017, said his experience positions him well to galvanise support across western Kenya.

“I have done this before, I am equal to the task. I will work with all like-minded leaders across the region to ensure that Western Kenya speaks with one voice and delivers the Mulembe vote for President Ruto,” he said

In Sirisia constituency, Lusaka delivered Sh4 million to Bishop Wabukala Secondary School, Sh1 million to Malakisi ACK Church, and Sh4 million to Butonge ACK Secondary School, saying the funds were part of pledges made by the President during his recent working tour of Bungoma County.

"The funds will be used to improve and strengthen education infrastructure in the region," he said.

The governor was accompanied by Sirisia MP John Waluke, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, and area MCAs who lauded President Ruto for entrusting Lusaka to coordinate Western region presidential re-election strategy.