Outside national stage, Junet is an absentee MP, constituents say

By Harold Odhiambo | Jan. 6, 2026

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on May 4, 2025 at Kadika primary during President William Ruto Migori County tour.[Caleb Kingwara, standard]

For nearly 15 years, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has hardly been a missing figure in the country’s key political moments. A man unafraid to even mortify himself if need be, to sell his political agenda or that of his masters to the masses.

