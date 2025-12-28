×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Matiang'i beats Kalonzo to emerge as top Ruto challenger for 2027, poll shows

By David Njaaga | Dec. 28, 2025
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. [File,Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has emerged as President William Ruto's main challenger in the 2027 presidential race, polling 13 per cent, a new Infotrak survey shows.

The poll conducted on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20, places Matiang'i ahead of established opposition figures, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 12 per cent, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at 7 per cent and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at 5 per cent.

Ruto leads the field at 28 per cent, but 25 per cent of voters remain undecided.

Matiang'i served as Interior CS under former President Uhuru Kenyatta from 2018 to 2022 and left government when Ruto took office.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He declared his presidential bid in May and was endorsed by the Jubilee Party as its candidate in October.

The survey shows Matiang'i performs well in Central Kenya, polling 17 per cent in the region compared to Ruto's 14 per cent.

He also registers 11 per cent in Nairobi and 15 per cent in Western Kenya.

The survey shows Ruto's support has grown from 19 per cent in September 2024 to 28 per cent now, while Kalonzo has dropped from 13 per cent to 12 per cent over the same period.

The poll shows cost of living matters to 46 per cent of voters, followed by anti-corruption at 27 per cent and health services at 27 per cent. Education matters to 26 per cent, while youth employment registers 25 per cent.

In party affiliation, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leads at 23 per cent compared to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at 19 per cent.

However, 16 per cent of Kenyans identify with no political party, while an equal number declined to disclose their affiliation.

The government formation led by Ruto has 32 per cent support, up from 25 per cent in August.

The opposition led by Gachagua, Martha Karua and Musyoka attracts 22 per cent, while the Kenya Moja alliance led by George Natembeya, Edwin Sifuna and Owino polls 17 per cent.

The poll sampled 1,000 adult Kenyans across all 47 counties through computer-assisted telephone interviews, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 per cent at 95 per cent confidence level.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fred Matiang'i 2027 General Election President William Ruto Infotrak Survey
.

Latest Stories

Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Opinion
By Patricia Kombo
20 mins ago
What might happen next after Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Opinion
By David Ochami
20 mins ago
When food gets stuck: The right and wrong way to clean your teeth
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
By Caleb Atemi 20 mins ago
From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 20 mins ago
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
By Kamau Muthoni 20 mins ago
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
By Josphat Thiong'o 20 mins ago
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved