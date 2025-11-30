×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls

By Barrack Muluka | Nov. 30, 2025
UDA candidates David Ndakwa and Leonard Wamuthende won the Malava and Mbeere North parliamentary seats respectively. [Courtesy, Standard]

Seth Panyako of Malava wept. He broke down and wailed frantically at a police station, in the forenoon of voting day, in the constituency where he had been billed the foremost runner. Voting had only begun, yet Panyako howled because, he said, someone wanted to take his life; and that the vote had already been stolen.

Elsewhere, in Nyanza, Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, addressed the media in a blood-drenched shirt that he refrained from changing all day long. He was the victim of electoral violence, right in the polling centre where he was an accredited agent. Someone violently opened up his head with a stone or some other crude object. The lessons are stark. Kaluma is a systems man, a State siren. Where was his security detail?

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

November By-Elections 2027 Elections Seth Panyako 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed and Mose Sammy
2 hrs ago
Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes
Environment & Climate
By Philip Mwakio
2 hrs ago
Tea farmers celebrate reduction of management fee
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
How toxic air is stunting children's IQ, fuelling asthma
Environment & Climate
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved