Governor Ntutu, MCA clash over UDA loss in Narok Town ward by-election

Governor Patrick ole Ntutu, a section of MPs, former Governor Samuel Tunai and clergy endorse Kanyinke Kudate’s candidature for the Narok Town ward by-election in Oleleishwa village, on November 24, 2025. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) loss in the just-concluded Narok Town ward by-election loss has ignited a row in the local party fraternity.

Days after the by-election in which UDA candidate Robert ole Kudate lost to DCP’s Douglas Masikonde, Ololmasani ward MCA Samuel Towett has blamed Governor Patrick ole Ntutu for the loss.

Towett accused the governor of allegedly turning the campaign for the seat into his personal project and sidelining other county party leaders.

“The governor ignored local UDA voices and relied solely on money and coercion. He must take the blame for the loss of the seat,” he said.

He accused Ntutu of allegedly forcing some candidates to step down in favour of his “project.”

Towett further claimed that two weeks before the by-election, the governor went to some UDA leaders in the county to beg for support, but it was too late.

"We have no problem with the UDA party headquarters nor the President, but Governor Ntutu and his style of leadership – by overwhelmingly voting for the DCP candidate, the residents have delivered an unmistakable message," he said.

But Ntutu has vehemently dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and unfounded.

“The allegations made and coming from a leader are speculative, unfortunate, false, misleading and meant to stir emotions amongst the people of Narok,” the governor said.

He accused a section of leaders in Narok of orchestrating a smear campaign against him, for political sabotage.

“It would be unfortunate for my political enemies or any other person out there to make good the ulterior motives indicated in the statement by a section of rebel MCAs with the intention to blame me,” he warned.