×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Ntutu, MCA clash over UDA loss in Narok Town ward by-election

By Kiprono Kurgat | Nov. 30, 2025

Governor Patrick ole Ntutu, a section of MPs, former Governor Samuel Tunai and clergy endorse Kanyinke Kudate’s candidature for the Narok Town ward by-election in Oleleishwa village, on November 24, 2025. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) loss in the just-concluded Narok Town ward by-election loss has ignited a row in the local party fraternity.

Days after the by-election in which UDA candidate Robert ole Kudate lost to DCP’s Douglas Masikonde, Ololmasani ward MCA Samuel Towett has blamed Governor Patrick ole Ntutu for the loss.

Towett accused the governor of allegedly turning the campaign for the seat into his personal project and sidelining other county party leaders.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The governor ignored local UDA voices and relied solely on money and coercion. He must take the blame for the loss of the seat,” he said.

He accused Ntutu of allegedly forcing some candidates to step down in favour of his “project.”

Towett further claimed that two weeks before the by-election, the governor went to some UDA leaders in the county to beg for support, but it was too late.

"We have no problem with the UDA party headquarters nor the President, but Governor Ntutu and his style of leadership – by overwhelmingly voting for the DCP candidate, the residents have delivered an unmistakable message," he said.

But Ntutu has vehemently dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and unfounded.

“The allegations made and coming from a leader are speculative, unfortunate, false, misleading and meant to stir emotions amongst the people of Narok,” the governor said.

He accused a section of leaders in Narok of orchestrating a smear campaign against him, for political sabotage.

“It would be unfortunate for my political enemies or any other person out there to make good the ulterior motives indicated in the statement by a section of rebel MCAs with the intention to blame me,” he warned. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Narok Town Ward By-Elections United Democratic Alliance Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu Ololmasani MCA Samuel Towett
.

Latest Stories

Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed and Mose Sammy
2 hrs ago
Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes
Environment & Climate
By Philip Mwakio
2 hrs ago
Tea farmers celebrate reduction of management fee
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
How toxic air is stunting children's IQ, fuelling asthma
Environment & Climate
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved