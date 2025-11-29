×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Karua accuses State weaponising poverty to win political loyalty

By Mary Imenza | Nov. 29, 2025
Martha Karua at a burial in Kakamega County. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Martha Karua now says the Opposition will retreat, analyse the events surrounding the by-election, and decide on the next course of action, accusing the government of weaponising poverty to buy political loyalty.

Karua, who spoke in Matende village, South Kabras, during the burial of her close friend Emmy Nawanjala Siganga, said this week’s poll exposed worrying levels of voter manipulation and economic desperation in the constituency.

“We shall sit as the Opposition to analyse what happened and decide the way forward,” she said, adding that the election was marred by blatant inducements and intimidation that should concern every Kenyan.

Karua criticised what she described as “an election like no other”, claiming that voters were offered household items instead of policy-driven leadership.

“I have never seen an election where mattresses are being bought. I saw you being given mattresses,” she told mourners. 

“Sleeping on a mattress is comfortable compared to the floor, yes—but don’t allow comfort today to blind you when tomorrow you go to hospital and find there is no medicine.”

She warned residents against short-term enticements that undermine their long-term welfare, saying essential public services continue to deteriorate while politicians spend millions to secure votes.

“Your child or relative might fall sick and when you go to hospital, there are no drugs. There is no capitation in schools,a good example is last term where schools went without capitation.Ask yourselves what you really want in a leader, because I see money was hidden for buying mattresses instead of improving your lives,”she said.

The former member of parliament of Gichugu constituency said elections driven by handouts only trap communities deeper into poverty, stressing that leadership bought through gifts cannot prioritise development once in office.

Karua further urged residents to remain vigilant and stop “showing hyenas their mouths”, a metaphor warning them not to expose vulnerabilities that opportunistic politicians exploit.

Karua said the Opposition would not remain silent as voters are manipulated through poverty-driven incentives.

“This politics of handouts is killing the future of our children. Leadership should never be bought like a market commodity. Leaders must be chosen based on ideas, vision, and commitment to service,” Karua said.

She urged Malava residents to demand better for themselves, insisting that change will only come when voters prioritise development over gifts.

“Do not let anyone reduce your vote to a mattress. Your vote is your power,” she added.

Her remarks come barely days after UDA candidate David Ndakwa was declared winner of the hotly contested mini-poll, defeating DAP-K’s Seth Panyako in a by-election that drew high-profile political actors and state machinery into the small, rural constituency.

The race, which played out across Malava’s seven wards, attracted nine candidates and saw more than 94,000 registered voters targeted in an intense grassroots mobilisation effort. 

Numerous allegations of bribery, voter intimidation, arrests, and the involvement of powerful operatives dominated the campaign period.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Martha Karua United Opposition November By-Elections Malava By-election
.

Latest Stories

By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
Why Kenyans have nothing to cheer despite drop in unga prices
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Gen Z absence in mini-polls leaves nation's hopes for change in limbo
National
By Standard Team
2 hrs ago
Ruto's fear factor: How mini election exposed UDA's underbelly
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
Kindiki's emerges stronger from by-election but battle for his seat still on
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Kindiki's emerges stronger from by-election but battle for his seat still on
Gen Z absence in mini-polls leaves nation's hopes for change in limbo
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Gen Z absence in mini-polls leaves nation's hopes for change in limbo
Ruto's fear factor: How mini election exposed UDA's underbelly
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's fear factor: How mini election exposed UDA's underbelly
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved