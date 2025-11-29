Karua accuses State weaponising poverty to win political loyalty

Martha Karua at a burial in Kakamega County. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Martha Karua now says the Opposition will retreat, analyse the events surrounding the by-election, and decide on the next course of action, accusing the government of weaponising poverty to buy political loyalty.

Karua, who spoke in Matende village, South Kabras, during the burial of her close friend Emmy Nawanjala Siganga, said this week’s poll exposed worrying levels of voter manipulation and economic desperation in the constituency.

“We shall sit as the Opposition to analyse what happened and decide the way forward,” she said, adding that the election was marred by blatant inducements and intimidation that should concern every Kenyan.

Martha Karua says this was “an election like no other,” accusing leaders of bribing voters with household items instead of policies.

Karua criticised what she described as “an election like no other”, claiming that voters were offered household items instead of policy-driven leadership.

“I have never seen an election where mattresses are being bought. I saw you being given mattresses,” she told mourners.

“Sleeping on a mattress is comfortable compared to the floor, yes—but don’t allow comfort today to blind you when tomorrow you go to hospital and find there is no medicine.”

She warned residents against short-term enticements that undermine their long-term welfare, saying essential public services continue to deteriorate while politicians spend millions to secure votes.

“Your child or relative might fall sick and when you go to hospital, there are no drugs. There is no capitation in schools,a good example is last term where schools went without capitation.Ask yourselves what you really want in a leader, because I see money was hidden for buying mattresses instead of improving your lives,”she said.

The former member of parliament of Gichugu constituency said elections driven by handouts only trap communities deeper into poverty, stressing that leadership bought through gifts cannot prioritise development once in office.

Karua further urged residents to remain vigilant and stop “showing hyenas their mouths”, a metaphor warning them not to expose vulnerabilities that opportunistic politicians exploit.

Karua said the Opposition would not remain silent as voters are manipulated through poverty-driven incentives.

“This politics of handouts is killing the future of our children. Leadership should never be bought like a market commodity. Leaders must be chosen based on ideas, vision, and commitment to service,” Karua said.

She urged Malava residents to demand better for themselves, insisting that change will only come when voters prioritise development over gifts.

“Do not let anyone reduce your vote to a mattress. Your vote is your power,” she added.

Her remarks come barely days after UDA candidate David Ndakwa was declared winner of the hotly contested mini-poll, defeating DAP-K’s Seth Panyako in a by-election that drew high-profile political actors and state machinery into the small, rural constituency.

The race, which played out across Malava’s seven wards, attracted nine candidates and saw more than 94,000 registered voters targeted in an intense grassroots mobilisation effort.

Numerous allegations of bribery, voter intimidation, arrests, and the involvement of powerful operatives dominated the campaign period.