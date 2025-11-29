Panyako's tears move Malava leaders to beg Ruto to give him a job

UDA party campaign eleventh hour campaign team led by Farouk Kibet took his final strides to Bukhakunga Village, West Kabras Ward in Malava Constituency with UDA aspirant David Indakwa on November 24,2025.[Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Seth Panyako, the DAP-K candidate in Malava’s hotly contested by-election, could not hold back tears on Thursday as he watched his hopes of clinching the parliamentary seat slip away at his polling station.

The emotional moment drew sympathy from leaders across the political spectrum, who have now pleaded with President William Ruto to consider appointing him to a government position. The leaders argued that his experience and influence remain valuable for the constituency.

Led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, while addressing the elected Member of Parliament (MP) in Malava, they appealed to President Ruto to consider appointing him.

"As a leader of the county, I call upon our President to kindly look for a position for Panyako so that he can be engaged now that he lost the election,” he said.

David Ndakwa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party won the election after garnering 21,564 votes, as his opponent came second with 20,210, followed by Wilberforce Tuvei of the Kenya Moja Movement Party, who came third with 626 votes.

Governor Fernandes Barasa urged that all political actors, regardless of party affiliations, be included in building unity in the region. He also said the by-election results demonstrated that the Broad-Based Coalition candidates had won fairly.

“The Broad-Based Coalition won all seats because the people had confidence in its candidates. The opposition has been spreading propaganda to undermine the process,” Barasa said.

Deputy Governor Ayub Savula called on the opposition to align themselves with the government of the day to enable them enjoy its benefits in terms of development and appointments.

“How I wish the opposition knew what it means to be in government. My advice to them is that they need to align themselves for the sake of their supporters,” Savula said.

President’s aide Farouk Kibet urged Ndakwa to personally engage the President on Panyako’s behalf.

“The President is your friend. Talk to him so that he can give Seth Panyako work,” Kibet said.

The appeal comes days after Panyako was seen weeping at his polling station. Ndakwa, in his remarks, thanked residents for their support and pledged to serve all Malava citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

He also said that despite the opposition abusing him during campaigns, he will heed the advice of senior leaders to engage the President constructively on matters affecting the constituency and to consider opportunities for Panyako.

“This victory belongs to the people of Malava. I will serve everyone, whether you voted for me or not,” Ndakwa said.

Panyako, while in the Malava parliamentary by-election, broke down in tears while casting his ballot on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

According to DAP–K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Panyako gave a detailed account of what he described as a coordinated effort to intimidate him and his supporters.

“I went to social media and said the police are planning to raid our hotel… I thought it was just a joke,” Panyako said.

He added that he had received intelligence suggesting government machinery, working with criminals, planned to attack the Downhill Hotel, where he and his wife were staying.

Panyako claimed that the attack targeted the room he shared with his wife, as well as the hotel’s conference hall, which he intended to use as a personal tallying centre.

“The government machinery together with the criminals attacked my hotel,” he said. “The aim was clear – the President of the Republic of Kenya, through Farouk Kibet, Nabii Nabwera, Stanley Livondo and Rashid Echesa, had been instructed to come and assassinate me and my wife.”

According to Panyako, internal polling showed him leading by 75 per cent, while the UDA candidate David Ndakwa was at 24 per cent.

“The only option for the government candidate to win this election is to assassinate me. They have no other means,” he said.

He said the tears were from the fear and tension that engulfed his campaign, including threats to his life, attacks on his hotel, and attempts to manipulate the election.

Panyako also described an encounter with businessman Stanley Livondo.

“I’ve never met Livondo in my life. I used to see him dishing money in choppers,” Panyako said. He claimed that Livondo refused to enter the hotel and had doctored his vehicle number plates.

Panyako said he had been warned by an IEBC officer.

“Salim told me there is nothing he can do because there are orders to have me eliminated so that I’m not on the ballot,” he said, insisting that threats came from both individuals and state actors.

Earlier, Eugene Wamalwa said that goons linked to Ndakwa had attacked the hotel.

“They have come here to attack very peaceful Luhyas who are preparing to vote in their next Member of Parliament to replace Malulu Injendi,” Wamalwa said.

He accused police of working with criminal groups.

“The Land Cruiser of Matete Police Station with armed police officers was the one that broke the gate to access Mweshimiwa. So Mweshimiwa had to escape on a motorbike. All his vehicles have been damaged. People have been injured,” Wamalwa said.

The voting exercise for the Malava by-election kicked off smoothly with low voter turnout and fear amid claims of bloodshed, violence and vandalism of properties that marred the eve of the mini-poll.

By the time the IEBC opened the 198 polling stations for locals to vote, there were no cases of technical hitches.