UDA urges IEBC to probe Gachagua's attacks on deputy commissioner

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past press conference. [File, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to uphold the law and initiate an inquiry following a letter by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Monday, November 24, Gachagua criticised the selection of election officials for the Magarini Constituency by-election, accusing IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah of improper involvement in preparations for the poll.

He alleged that Abdallah travelled to Magarini on November 21, intimidated election officials, and sought access to the list of presiding officers.

“Be informed, might it not be within your knowledge, that on Friday, 21st November 2025, Abdallah was in Magarini, where she bullied, intimidated, and coerced the electoral officials manning the Magarini by-elections,” the letter read in part. It further claimed that Abdallah met Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro in Malindi to discuss influencing the by-election.

In response, UDA condemned the attacks, describing Gachagua’s letter as “A misguided missile of pent-up vendetta and a tantrum rendered in paragraphs.”

Adding that: “It is, acrobatically strenuous to perceive the sudden devotion to integrity by an individual who, when properly weighed on the scales of public service, was found excruciatingly wanting across several dimensions of humanity and leadership. A notorious pattern of condescending conduct, a striking catalogue of voracity, inflammatory utterances, calls to violence, and that haunting chapter of defrauding widows remain inerasable,” the party said.

UDA stressed that the selection of electoral officials is governed strictly by law, institutional procedure, and the Commission’s independent constitutional mandate. “The height of tomfoolery for any person to expect the process to be conducted at the whims of an emotionally chaotic individual or the eccentric wishes of a perennial grumbler,” the party added.

The party also warned that Gachagua’s attacks on Commissioner Abdallah raise immediate constitutional red flags and are grounded in hatred or intimidation.

It emphasised the need for an inquiry, urging the Commission to initiate the necessary inquiry into Gachagua's sentiments.

UDA reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, stating that it stands against any form of unlawful improvisations, and urged Gachagua to focus on managing his political sponsors.