×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

ODM leaders dismiss Gachagua's claims linking them to Magarini rigging plot

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 24, 2025

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and other coast leaders address a press conference over rigging claims in the Magarini by-elections in Malindi town, Kilifi County on Monday November 24, 2025. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has dismissed claims linking him to a secret plot to rig Magarini Constituency by-elections set for Thursday, November 27.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua made the allegations on Monday in a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon.

Gachagua accused Governor Mung’aro of holding an evening meeting with IEBC Vice Chair Fahima Araphat and commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, where money and a list of election officials reportedly exchanged hands, leading to the opposition’s demand for the replacement of all presiding officers.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

However, the former deputy president failed to provide evidence to back his claims.

According to Mung’aro, the tactic mirrors a sense of an imminent defeat of DCP’s Stanley Kenga by the Orange Democratic Movement candidate Harrison Kombe at the ballot later this week.

“I am very confident that Kombe will go back to parliament. It is because of this that the leader of DCP has panicked and started spreading propaganda,” said Mung’aro.

He added: “I want to tell Kenyans and the people of Magarini to ignore this guy (Gachagua).”

Mombasa governor Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir also rubbished the statements, insisting that their campaign was driven by policy.

“Why would we campaign if we have already compromised officials, including judges?” he posed.

Further, the governor commended both camps for conducting peaceful campaigns with only three days left until the votes are cast.

Campaign violence has been reported in Kasipul Constituency, where IEBC fined ODM’s Boyd Were and independent candidate Philip Aroko one million shillings each for violating electoral laws after supporters clashed.

Similar scenes were replicated in Kakamega and Bungoma counties, where government and opposition candidates have set up heated contests.

The by-elections have been billed as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 general election, making them a must-win for the broad-based government allied parties and those within the United Opposition.

Mung’aro reiterated that ODM was seeking to stamp authority over its long-time backing from the region and to lock Gachagua out ahead of 2027.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Magarini By-Election November 27 By-Elections Gachagua Accuses Mung'aro IEBC Vice Chair
.

Latest Stories

Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
2 hrs ago
Thunder strikes rivals in BAL ticket battle
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
How Kenya should engineer its future
Opinion
By Shammah Kiteme
2 hrs ago
How Police boxed their way to league title glory
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved