ODM leaders dismiss Gachagua's claims linking them to Magarini rigging plot

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and other coast leaders address a press conference over rigging claims in the Magarini by-elections in Malindi town, Kilifi County on Monday November 24, 2025. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has dismissed claims linking him to a secret plot to rig Magarini Constituency by-elections set for Thursday, November 27.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua made the allegations on Monday in a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon.

Gachagua accused Governor Mung’aro of holding an evening meeting with IEBC Vice Chair Fahima Araphat and commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, where money and a list of election officials reportedly exchanged hands, leading to the opposition’s demand for the replacement of all presiding officers.

However, the former deputy president failed to provide evidence to back his claims.

According to Mung’aro, the tactic mirrors a sense of an imminent defeat of DCP’s Stanley Kenga by the Orange Democratic Movement candidate Harrison Kombe at the ballot later this week.

“I am very confident that Kombe will go back to parliament. It is because of this that the leader of DCP has panicked and started spreading propaganda,” said Mung’aro.

He added: “I want to tell Kenyans and the people of Magarini to ignore this guy (Gachagua).”

Mombasa governor Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir also rubbished the statements, insisting that their campaign was driven by policy.

“Why would we campaign if we have already compromised officials, including judges?” he posed.

Further, the governor commended both camps for conducting peaceful campaigns with only three days left until the votes are cast.

Campaign violence has been reported in Kasipul Constituency, where IEBC fined ODM’s Boyd Were and independent candidate Philip Aroko one million shillings each for violating electoral laws after supporters clashed.

Similar scenes were replicated in Kakamega and Bungoma counties, where government and opposition candidates have set up heated contests.

The by-elections have been billed as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 general election, making them a must-win for the broad-based government allied parties and those within the United Opposition.

Mung’aro reiterated that ODM was seeking to stamp authority over its long-time backing from the region and to lock Gachagua out ahead of 2027.