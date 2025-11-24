×
Gachagua accuses IEBC Vice Chair of interfering in Magarini by-election

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 24, 2025

DCP also alleges that the IEBC Vice Chair instructed election officials to work closely with the Kilifi governor.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, alleging interference in the upcoming Magarini Constituency by-election scheduled for November 27, 2025.

In the letter issued on Monday, November 24, party leader Rigathi Gachaglia accused IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah of improper involvement in preparations for the poll. 

Gachagua alleged that Abdallah travelled to Magarini on November 21 and intimidated election officials, and also sought access to the list of presiding officers. 

"Be informed, might it not be within your knowledge, that on Friday, 21st November 2025, Abdallah was in Magarini, where she bullied, intimidated and coerced the electoral officials manning the Magarini by-elections," the letter read in part.

The letter further alleges that Abdallah held a meeting in Malindi with Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro, during which discussions were held regarding influencing the by-election.

DCP argues that the vice chair’s alleged actions contravene IEBC’s internal practice of avoiding deployment of officers and commissioners to regions where they hail from during elections. 

The party also alleges that Abdallah instructed election officials to work closely with the Kilifi governor.

Gachagua warned that such alleged conduct undermines public confidence in the Commission ahead of the 2027 General Election, and called for the immediate replacement of all presiding officers in Magarini. 

The letter also demands that the IEBC investigate the vice chairperson and suspend her from her duties pending the outcome.

.

.

