Why exit of Raila Odinga sets stage for high stakes

President William Ruto is being received by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa at Kakamega Airstrip. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Undoubtedly, the sudden death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left a wide political vacuum across the country.

With his traditional support bases now up for grabs and the 2027 General Election looming, political machinations are now in top gear to inherit the rich vote bloc.

The exit of the titan, who has been a colossal figure in Kenyan politics for the last four decades, has set the stage for major political realignments and manoeuvring, with political players now angling to inherit his following.