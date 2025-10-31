Karua accuses Ruto of state capture, weaponising law and betraying nation's dream

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua during an interview on Spice FM on October 21, 2025. [File, Standard]

Peoples Liberation party leader Martha Karua has accused president William Ruto of state capture, weaponisation of law to silence dissent and betrayal of nations collective dream which he swore to protect.

Karua noted that the people of Kenya are tired and speaking in unison against the regime that is strangling the democracy of the nation.

“Across the land, the people are speaking again, they are saying enough of impunity, contempt for citizens’ voices and enough of leaders who see power not as stewardship but as spoils, to reclaim Kenya’s soul. We must begin where we lost it In the betrayal of truth and the abandonment of principles,” Karua said

Karua added that Resistance is necessary when the law becomes an instrument of oppression noting that renewal is what gives resistance meaning.

She emphasized that renewal means building again from the ground up where Republic founded on justice, equity, and shared prosperity.

"The Gen Z movement reminded us of something we had forgotten that the people are not powerless that citizens, armed with nothing but truth and conviction can confront tyranny,”Karua said.

Karua was speaking at Jumuia Conference and Country Home in Limuru during a National Peoples Convention organised by Inuka Kenya ni Sisi.

Kawithe Wambua the chief executive for Inuka Kenya said that their core work is to mobilize Kenyans to get their rights.

Wambua said that all the people currently holding power must be sent home as they have failed in their mandate from president to MCAs.

“We have a president who has killed judiciary, killed opposition and a man who signed some bills when Kenya was mourning Raila. It is callous for him, this is on top of criminalizing protests. We call for restoration of constitutional order,”Kawithe said

The PLP leader insisted that Kenya faces a governance crisis a trust deficit marked by executive overreach, legislative complacency, and judicial intimidation.

Karua also condemned the signing of the bills during the mourning of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

“We have seen the misuse of law such as the Cybercrimes Act, the Privatisation Act, and the weaponization of public order laws. We have seen the muzzling of the media, the criminalization of free speech, and the resurgence of extra-judicial terror, this is not democracy it is autocratic domination dressed in legal language,” Karua said .

Karua said that authoritarianism can never be legislated into legitimacy. "A government that fears its people has already lost its moral authority to govern."

Karua noted that the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, begins with sacred words that all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with the Constitution.

“We must speak honestly about what happened in June 2024... the abductions, the killings, the disappearances, the terror unleashed upon innocent youth demanding justice. Let us not forget that the pattern of killing as a response to peaceful demonstrations, started in the 2023 Azimio protests , organizing of goons to destroy and blame it on demonstrators," she said.