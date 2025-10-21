×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'He was uncomfortable:' Karua reveals Raila's private doubts about Ruto's administration

By David Njaaga | Oct. 21, 2025
People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua during an interview on Spice FM on October 21, 2025.  [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of dishonoring the legacy of the late Raila Odinga by signing what she termed oppressive laws during the period of national mourning.

Odinga, who died on October 15 while receiving treatment in India, was mourned globally as tributes poured in from the political divide and the public.

Ruto declared seven days of national mourning, describing Odinga’s death as a “great personal loss.”

However, on the same day Odinga’s death was announced, Ruto quietly assented to eight controversial bills at State House, Nairobi, including amendments to the National Land Commission Act, the Wildlife Act, and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which grants authorities power to block websites and social media platforms without court orders.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Critics accused the government of taking advantage of the public grief to pass legislation with minimal scrutiny.

Karua, speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, October 21, alleged Odinga had privately expressed unease with Ruto’s administration, despite publicly supporting some of its initiatives.

“Actually, I told Raila, ‘I know in your heart you stand for the people, but why are you giving support to a regime doing this? Does it bother you?’ His words were that he was uncomfortable with what was happening,” Karua revealed during the interview.

She recalled that Odinga had occasionally confronted Ruto over alleged human rights violations.

 “He did call him out on abductions and extrajudicial killings,” Karua observed, noting that the opposition leader remained consistent in defending civil liberties.

To truly honor Odinga, she argued, leaders must uphold his values, not just praise him in death.  “Honoring him is not about decorating him; it is about ensuring that what he stood for continues to happen,” she said.

She faulted Ruto for signing the bills on the morning of Odinga’s death, saying the act showed a lack of empathy and national sensitivity.

“Look at the bills he signed the morning the news broke; he didn’t even pause for a moment of silence,” she remarked.

Corrupt leaders

Karua also urged Kenyans to reject corrupt leaders, warning that the country was endangering its future by re-electing individuals convicted or sanctioned for economic crimes.

“Please do not elect somebody who has corruptly abused your money. We are mortgaging not just our future, but that of our children and grandchildren.”

The United Opposition co-principal further said the coalition plans to continue expanding across all regions, including President Ruto’s Rift Valley stronghold.

“Our doors will remain open. We will go to Nyanza, to Sugoi, and every part of Kenya, not just to open offices, but to recruit members and build a people-centered movement,” she explained.

Karua added that the coalition intends to unveil a joint manifesto anchored on transparency and shared democratic ideals to honor Odinga’s political legacy through action rather than symbolism.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Martha Karua United Opposition Opposition Realignment Human Rights Activists
.

Latest Stories

The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
Enterprise
By Paul Kariuki
15 mins ago
Kenyan wins top Africa Prize for engineering
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
15 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
Enterprise
By Maryann Muganda
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
By Maryann Muganda 15 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
By Edwin Nyarangi and Jacinta Mutura 6 hrs ago
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
By Barrack Muluka 6 hrs ago
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved