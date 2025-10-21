'He was uncomfortable:' Karua reveals Raila's private doubts about Ruto's administration

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua during an interview on Spice FM on October 21, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of dishonoring the legacy of the late Raila Odinga by signing what she termed oppressive laws during the period of national mourning.

Odinga, who died on October 15 while receiving treatment in India, was mourned globally as tributes poured in from the political divide and the public.

Ruto declared seven days of national mourning, describing Odinga’s death as a “great personal loss.”

However, on the same day Odinga’s death was announced, Ruto quietly assented to eight controversial bills at State House, Nairobi, including amendments to the National Land Commission Act, the Wildlife Act, and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which grants authorities power to block websites and social media platforms without court orders.

Critics accused the government of taking advantage of the public grief to pass legislation with minimal scrutiny.

Karua, speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, October 21, alleged Odinga had privately expressed unease with Ruto’s administration, despite publicly supporting some of its initiatives.

“Actually, I told Raila, ‘I know in your heart you stand for the people, but why are you giving support to a regime doing this? Does it bother you?’ His words were that he was uncomfortable with what was happening,” Karua revealed during the interview.

She recalled that Odinga had occasionally confronted Ruto over alleged human rights violations.

“He did call him out on abductions and extrajudicial killings,” Karua observed, noting that the opposition leader remained consistent in defending civil liberties.

To truly honor Odinga, she argued, leaders must uphold his values, not just praise him in death. “Honoring him is not about decorating him; it is about ensuring that what he stood for continues to happen,” she said.

She faulted Ruto for signing the bills on the morning of Odinga’s death, saying the act showed a lack of empathy and national sensitivity.

“Look at the bills he signed the morning the news broke; he didn’t even pause for a moment of silence,” she remarked.

Corrupt leaders

Karua also urged Kenyans to reject corrupt leaders, warning that the country was endangering its future by re-electing individuals convicted or sanctioned for economic crimes.

“Please do not elect somebody who has corruptly abused your money. We are mortgaging not just our future, but that of our children and grandchildren.”

The United Opposition co-principal further said the coalition plans to continue expanding across all regions, including President Ruto’s Rift Valley stronghold.

“Our doors will remain open. We will go to Nyanza, to Sugoi, and every part of Kenya, not just to open offices, but to recruit members and build a people-centered movement,” she explained.

Karua added that the coalition intends to unveil a joint manifesto anchored on transparency and shared democratic ideals to honor Odinga’s political legacy through action rather than symbolism.