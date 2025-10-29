'He promised we'd meet after India': Gideon Moi remembers Raila's last words

KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi looks on after laying a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Kanu Chairperson Gideon Moi visited Kang'o Ka Jaramogi to condole with the family of the late veteran politician Raila Odinga.

Gideon remembered Odinga as a true friend and a great leader who will be deeply missed.This came as dignitaries and mourners from across the continent continued to throng Odinga’s grave to pay their tributes.

Among the dignitaries who arrived to pay their last respects was former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who joined other African leaders in mourning the fallen statesman.

He was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi. They were received by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who is hosting visiting leaders at Raila’s ancestral home.

“To the family of Raila Odinga, I send my deepest condolences. I remember Mzee Raila as a man who respected me and valued our friendship. Our last conversation was filled with laughter, and he promised we would meet when he came back from India but sadly, he never made it. God had His own plans. We have lost a true son of Africa, a genuine hero, and I will miss him greatly,” said Gideon.

He later laid a bouquet of flowers at the grave of the late former Prime Minister at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, joining other mourners and dignitaries who continue to visit the homestead to pay tribute to Raila’s enduring legacy.

The grave of Raila Amollo Odinga has turned into a sea of color and emotion since his burial on Sunday, October 19, as family members, friends, and dignitaries continue to lay wreaths in his honor.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the visiting leaders are expected to proceed to Opoda Farm to convey their condolences to Mama Ida Odinga, who continues to receive mourners at the family residence.